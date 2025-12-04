Prudential and Standard Chartered support hospitalised Tai Po fire victims

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Hong Kong Limited ("Prudential") and Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("Standard Chartered") are deeply saddened by the recent fire incident in Tai Po and extend their heartfelt condolences to the affected individuals and their families. As partners for 26 years, both organisations believe that in times of hardship, joining forces to deliver practical support is a demonstration of true corporate citizenship.

Today, Prudential and Standard Chartered announced that they will jointly provide a one-off emergency assistance payment of HK$20,000 to each individual hospitalised as a result of the incident, supporting medical and daily needs.

Details of the assistance application process will be announced shortly on the official websites of Prudential and Standard Chartered. Affected individuals or their families are encouraged to stay tuned for updates.

Please visit www.prudential.com.hk for more information.