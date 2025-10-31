Profitability riding high for HDBank and subsidiaries

HDBank announced its consolidated profit before tax reached VND14.8 trillion ($562 million) in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 17 increase on-year.

HDBank has reinforced its position among the most profitable banks in the country

Profitability indicators remained among the top in the system, with return on equity (ROE) reaching 25.2 per cent and return on assets at 2.1 per cent, reflecting highly efficient operations and a robust financial foundation.

As of September 30, HDBank’s total assets reached VND782 trillion ($29.7 billion), illustrating 12.1 per cent growth since the beginning of the year. Credit balance grew by 22.6 per cent, focusing on priority sectors and essential business production.

The separate non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.97 per cent, while the capital adequacy ratio under Basel II standards reached 15 per cent, ranking among the highest in the sector.

Non-interest income reached VND5.37 trillion ($203.9 million), soaring by 178.6 per cent. This growth is a result of the bank’s strategic emphasis on income diversification, primarily driven by strong digitalisation strategies.

Meanwhile, digital channel transactions surged by 47 per cent to represent 94 per cent of total retail transactions, optimising the cost-to-income ratio to 25.7 per cent, one of the lowest across the sector.

The bank is expected to continue its double-digit growth momentum into next year

HDBank currently serves over 20 million customers, affirming its position as a modern, customer-friendly bank committed to sustainable growth.

Subsidiaries and affiliate entities also recorded positive results. Specifically, HD SAISON achieved a profit of VND1.1 trillion ($41.8 million) and an ROE of 24.4 per cent, maintaining its leading position in consumer finance. HD Securities reported a profit of VND614 billion ($23.3 million), marking a 30 per cent increase on-year, and maintained its leading ROE position across the securities sector.

Elsewhere, Vikki Bank recorded profitable after seven months of transition, attracting over 1.3 million new customers and launching the Vikki Café model – a new-generation experience branch.

Significantly, HDBank will seek shareholder approval for a 30 per cent total dividend and bonus share ratio for 2025 (including 25 per cent stock dividend and 5 per cent bonus shares), which aligns with the bank’s long-standing commitment of sustained and high dividend distribution.

Following regulation changes earlier in the year, HDBank’s foreign ownership limit has been raised to 49 per cent, enhancing the ability to draw in foreign investment and strengthening stock liquidity.

During the visit of General Secretary To Lam to the UK last week, the London Stock Exchange discussed plans to establish a framework for cooperation and support for HDBank. The framework aims to promote listing opportunities and international capital mobilisation for HDBank, its member companies, and its clients, as well as expanding promotion and access to global investors through the London capital market.

With robust profitability, an attractive dividend policy, and a clear strategy for digitalisation and international integration, HDBank is expected to continue its double-digit growth momentum, reinforcing its position among the most high-performing and profitable banks in Vietnam.

