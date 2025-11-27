Cheetah Mobile announces Q3 2025 unaudited financial results

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We are pleased to see continued momentum in our turnaround journey. In the third quarter of 2025, we delivered our first quarterly operating profit in six years—reaching this milestone ahead of expectations. Total revenue grew 49.6% year over year, with the AI and others segment increasing 150.8% and contributing half of total revenue, reflecting the emergence of our next growth engine. Within the AI and others segment, our AI robot business continued to perform well, supported by solid demand for our voice-enabled wheel robots and robotic arms. In parallel, we are developing AI-native tools across PC and mobile, while enhancing existing products with new AI features. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving growth by building new growth engines through continued investment in AI robots and AI tools."

Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "Our consistent improvement on bottom-line reflects our disciplined execution and operational improvements. Operating profit was about RMB3.9 million, increasing from an operating loss of RMB72.0 million in the year ago quarter and an operating loss of RMB11.1 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP operating profit reached RMB15.1 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.5 million in the same period last year and RMB2.1 million in Q2. Our Internet business segment generated RMB68.2 million in adjusted operating profit in the first nine months of 2025, exceeding full-year 2024 levels and growing 86.2% year over year. Meanwhile, adjusted operating loss in our AI and others segment narrowed meaningfully in this quarter. In addition, our balance sheet remains healthy."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlight

Total revenues grew by 49.6% year-over-year to RMB287.4 million (US$40.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, driven by the 150.8% year-over-year increase in AI and others revenues, which already accounted for 50.4% of Cheetah Mobile's third quarter revenues, up from 30.1% in the same period last year.

Gross profit increased by 64.4% year-over-year to RMB214.4 million (US$30.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 64.3% year-over-year to RMB214.4 million (US$30.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating profit was RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from operating loss of RMB72.0 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating profit was RMB15.1 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.5 million in the same period last year.

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB11.0 million (US$1.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB 46.9 million in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB35.4 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,597.3 million (US$224.4 million), ensuring strong liquidity.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had long-term investments of RMB761.4 million (US$107.0 million).

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").