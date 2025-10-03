HDBank issues $50 million in international green bonds

This marks an important step for HDBank in the international capital market, following the successful issuance of VND3 trillion ($114 million) in domestic green bonds at the end of 2024.

The latest issuance includes 50,000 bonds with a total face value of $50 million on a three-year term. This is part of HDBank's International Green Bond Programme, including two separate issuances with a total value of $100 million. The bonds are non-convertible, non-warranted, and unsecured. Saigon Securities Inc. is the consulting unit for the dossier.

Funding from international green bonds will help HDBank diversify its financial resources, improve risk management capacity, and expand its engagement in renewable energy ventures, green buildings, electric vehicles, and energy-saving solutions. Funding from this issuance to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) can support at least 50 customers to implement green ventures, contributing to slashing 100,500 tonnes of carbon per year, actively contributing to Vietnam's netzero target.

The IFC will help HDBank to develop and issue its sustainable finance framework in line with international best practices in late 2025, paving the way for the bank to issue green and sustainable bonds.

With this successful issuance of international green bonds, HDBank continues to affirm its reputation in the international capital market while solidifying its emerging position in blending business growth, sustainable governance, and community development.

