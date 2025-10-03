Corporate

HDBank issues $50 million in international green bonds

October 03, 2025 | 15:29
(0) user say
HDBank announced the successful issuance of $50 million in international green bonds to the International Financial Corporation (IFC) on October 2.
HDBank issues $50 million in international green bonds

This marks an important step for HDBank in the international capital market, following the successful issuance of VND3 trillion ($114 million) in domestic green bonds at the end of 2024.

The latest issuance includes 50,000 bonds with a total face value of $50 million on a three-year term. This is part of HDBank's International Green Bond Programme, including two separate issuances with a total value of $100 million. The bonds are non-convertible, non-warranted, and unsecured. Saigon Securities Inc. is the consulting unit for the dossier.

Funding from international green bonds will help HDBank diversify its financial resources, improve risk management capacity, and expand its engagement in renewable energy ventures, green buildings, electric vehicles, and energy-saving solutions. Funding from this issuance to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) can support at least 50 customers to implement green ventures, contributing to slashing 100,500 tonnes of carbon per year, actively contributing to Vietnam's netzero target.

The IFC will help HDBank to develop and issue its sustainable finance framework in line with international best practices in late 2025, paving the way for the bank to issue green and sustainable bonds.

With this successful issuance of international green bonds, HDBank continues to affirm its reputation in the international capital market while solidifying its emerging position in blending business growth, sustainable governance, and community development.

FinDev Canada, JICA, and SMBC pledge $215 million to HDBank FinDev Canada, JICA, and SMBC pledge $215 million to HDBank

Canada's bilateral Development Finance Institution, FinDev Canada, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on August 2 announced the signing of a $215 million syndicated loan facility for HDBank.
HDBank recognized among the top 50 listed companies for 2025 HDBank recognized among the top 50 listed companies for 2025

HDBank has secured a spot among the top 50 listed companies for 2025, highlighting its strong performance and influence in the banking sector.
Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

Four Vietnamese banks have joined the Alliance for Green Commercial Banks, signaling a major step in advancing sustainable finance in the country.

By Thanh Van

hdbank IFC Green bonds green finance sustainable development

