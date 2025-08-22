Corporate

HDBank recognised among the top 50 listed companies for 2025

August 22, 2025 | 18:03
(0) user say
HDBank has secured a spot among the top 50 listed companies for 2025, highlighting its strong performance and influence in the banking sector.
HDBank recognised among the top 50 listed companies for 2025

Forbes Vietnam announced the ranking on August 21, featuring leading enterprises across key sectors that demonstrate dynamism and sustainability. The recognition underscores HDBank’s standing as a major multipurpose bank and its pioneering role in the private economy within the country’s financial and banking system.

As a listed bank, HDBank has consistently maintained a return on equity (ROE) above 25 per cent for several years. In the first half of 2025, the bank posted a pre-tax profit of VND10.1 trillion ($383 million), a more than 23 per cent on-year increase – the highest semi-annual profit in its history. HDBank continues to lead the sector in operational efficiency, recording a ROE of 26.5 per cent and a return on assets of 2.2 per cent. Total assets surpassed VND784 trillion ($30 billion), while outstanding loans grew by over 18 per cent, nearly double the system-wide average.

HDBank recognised among the top 50 listed companies for 2025

The Forbes rankings are based on the audited financial statements and market capitalisation data, focusing on sustainable growth, profitability, and financial health. Key indicators such as capitalisation, revenue, profit margin, ROE, earnings per share, etc. are analysed over a 3-5 year period. This is combined with qualitative assessments of corporate governance, brand reputation, and industry influence.

On the stock market, the bank's shares are one of the large-cap stocks in the banking industry. Just one year after the initial public offering, HDBank shares secured a spot in the VN30 index and the Top 10 best enterprises on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX).

For many consecutive years, the bank has consistently been listed in the Top 20 for Best Sustainability Index on HSX, VN30, VN Diamond, and VN Finlead. These achievements strengthen liquidity, attract both domestic and foreign investment funds, and reflect market confidence in the bank's long-term strategy.

Beyond Vietnam, HDBank is among a few Vietnamese enterprises being honoured at the ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards in Malaysia. The recognition affirms the bank’s pioneering role in reaching international standards and elevates Vietnamese companies on the global financial market.

Over 35 years of development, HDBank has grown into a leading multipurpose retail bank, supporting the country’s economic growth. Its inclusion in the Forbes Top 50 underscores the strength of its brand and the appeal of HDB shares, while also providing a platform to expand its influence, contribute to the sustainable development of the financial market, and reinforce the private sector’s pioneering role in global integration.

HDBank named among ASEAN's top five for governance in 2025 HDBank named among ASEAN's top five for governance in 2025

HDBank was honoured among the top five Vietnamese listed companies with the best corporate governance practices in Kuala Lumpur on July 24.
HDBank achieves profit of $383.95 million in H1 HDBank achieves profit of $383.95 million in H1

HDBank announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2025 on July 30, highlighting operational efficiency and safety indicators that remain among the top in the industry.
FinDev Canada, JICA, and SMBC pledge $215 million to HDBank FinDev Canada, JICA, and SMBC pledge $215 million to HDBank

Canada's bilateral Development Finance Institution, FinDev Canada, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on August 2 announced the signing of a $215 million syndicated loan facility for HDBank.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
hdbank Forbes top 50 listed enterprises

