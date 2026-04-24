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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok showcased at Singapore yacht festival

April 24, 2026 | 15:01
(0) user say
The Thai luxury condominium developer presented the Bangkok project targeting high-net-worth individuals at the marine lifestyle exhibition.
STUTTGART, GERMANY & SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2026 - Blending the worlds of high-performance automotive engineering and architectural permanence, Porsche Design Tower Bangkok will make its highly anticipated regional showcase at the Singapore Yachting Festival 2026. Taking place from 23 to 26 April at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, the festival offers an exceptional opportunity to showcase a unique project that transcends conventional luxury real estate.
PDTB Invitation - Singapore Yacht Festival
PDTB Invitation - Singapore Yacht Festival

Arriving not merely as a residential property, but as a collectible, design-led, ultra-luxury real estate project, Porsche Design Tower Bangkok presents a once-in-a-generation offering. Amidst a spectacular showcase of the world's finest superyachts, the festival offers Asia's most discerning yacht owners and collectors a rare opportunity to discover a masterclass in structural originality and absolute privacy. The goal is to connect directly with a global audience of yacht owners and collectors, aligning perfectly with the project's target group of collectors of exceptional assets.

The centerpiece of this regional showcase is a highly exclusive, invitation-only gathering held within the festival's newly introduced Spotlight Zone. On Sunday, 26 April, from 2:45 PM to 4:00 PM, an intimate group limited to just 50 guests will be immersed in a bespoke narrative titled "Porsche Design: Shaping Performance, Designing the Future."

For invited guests, this truly unique experience is meticulously crafted as a curated and intimate occasion. Attendees will be invited into a sophisticated and comfortable setting, designed to facilitate meaningful connections within an exclusive global community of like-minded collectors, prominent thought leaders, and Luminaries

During this intimate afternoon, guests will discover how the philosophy behind Porsche's legendary sports cars has been seamlessly translated into an outstanding living environment limited to just 22 units. The discourse will highlight the ingenuity behind the tower's defining architectural features and qualities—revealing how engineering marvels like 'The Loop' spiral vehicle ramp and 'The Passion Space' elevate automotive ownership into a refined collector's ritual.

For the region's exclusive global clientele, this debut represents an exclusive invitation to experience the future of automotive-inspired residences, reinforcing Porsche Design Tower Bangkok's status as a highly sought-after masterpiece and the definitive reference point in global architectural design.

For discerning individuals wishing to experience this architectural masterpiece in person, the Show Suite based in Bangkok welcomes guests by private appointment only. To inquire about a private viewing, please contact sales@pdtowerbangkok.com or visit pdtowerbangkok.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Ananda Development

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TagTag:
Porsche Design Tower Bangkok Singapore yacht festival

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