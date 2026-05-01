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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets new standard for branded residences

May 01, 2026 | 14:08
(0) user say
The luxury tower in the Thai capital combines automotive design heritage with high-end living, redefining the branded residence segment in Southeast Asia.

STUTTGART, GERMANY / SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 29 April 2026 - Porsche Design Tower Bangkok was showcased at the Singapore Yachting Festival 2026, at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, Singapore, where it was decisively positioned as a unique collectible real estate project, transcending the conventional definition of luxury branded residences. The showcase, held within the festival's exclusive Spotlight Zone, presented Porsche Design Tower Bangkok to an audience of international investors, superyacht owners, and global lifestyle leaders as a one-of-a-kind masterpiece of automotive engineering-inspired architecture.

Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development

Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development

The Singapore Yachting Festival discourse highlighted Porsche Design Tower Bangkok's unique positioning, presenting a living experience embodying Porsche Design's philosophy of shaping performance, designing the future and transcending conventional luxury. It illuminated the project's meticulous translation of Porsche's storied brand DNA—its high-performance engineering and puristic automotive design—into its residential form. This results in an architectural icon distinguished by timeless design, an enduring aesthetic, and groundbreaking innovation, underscored by the profound rarity of just 22 exclusive residences. Central to this vision is the 'Passion Space' belonging to each sky villa—a customizable, museum-quality gallery for prized automobiles. Enhanced by 'The Loop,' a spiral access ramp specifically designed for automobiles that connects to the 'Passion Spaces', and a private elevator connecting the 'Passion Space' directly to the residential villa. This exceptional feature resonated deeply with a community of discerning connoisseurs accustomed to curating extraordinary possessions.

Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development articulated Ananda's and Porsche Design's unwavering commitment to redefine ultra-luxury living through an authentic brand-to-residential translation, extending beyond mere association. "Porsche Design Tower Bangkok deeply instills the Porsche DNA, integrating intelligent function, puristic design, and precision engineering into every facet – from its foundational architecture to the innovative 'Passion Space' concept. This discerning community's overwhelming reception, valuing such profound design philosophy, affirms Porsche Design Tower Bangkok's role as the benchmark for ultra-luxury branded residences."

The event sparked exceptional engagement, driven by a focused discussion on the unparalleled rarity of just 22 residences and Porsche Design Tower Bangkok's outstanding architectural significance. This underscores the project's substantial credibility among discerning international investors and connoisseurs, instantly elevating it beyond a mere asset. Porsche Design Tower Bangkok firmly cemented its status as a coveted truly rare offering, with its exclusivity and design excellence captivating leading patrons and arbiters of taste among design-aware Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals.

This exceptional reception has generated great interest, resulting in prospective owners scheduling private viewings of the exclusive show suite in Bangkok, available by appointment only, via sales@pdtowerbangkok.com or pdtowerbangkok.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Ananda Development

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Porsche Design Tower Bangkok Singapore Yachting Festival 2026

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