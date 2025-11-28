Corporate

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok previews show suite

November 28, 2025 | 11:46
(0) user say
Porsche Design Tower Bangkok has unveiled a preview of its show suite, offering a glimpse into the luxury residential project.

STUTTGART, GERMANY / BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 - Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, Asia's first ultra-luxury residence with automotive-DNA, proudly announces the official opening of its exclusive Show Suite. This experience is tailor-made for those appreciating unparalleled design, exclusivity and innovation. A landmark collaboration between the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design and the prominent Thai real estate developer Ananda Development, it redefines one-of-a-kind urban living, blending automotive design expertise with uncompromising functionality.

The Show Suite is more than a conventional show unit; it's an invitation to experience a meticulously crafted simulation of life within the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, the future architectural masterpiece located on Sukhumvit 38 in the vibrant Thonglor area of Thailand's capital city. This journey into ultra-luxury is an exclusive offering for those whose refined taste seeks an experience beyond the conventional. Available exclusively by private appointment, this bespoke encounter unfolds as curated discoveries, allowing prospective owners to feel, imagine, and connect with the unique Porsche Design living vision. Each step reveals the project's essence, from its strategic urban placement to the innovative integration of personal passions within a private sanctuary.

The tour culminates in a glimpse of a multi-level residence, accessed via a private lift directly into the villa. This expansive living environment exemplifies engineered elegance. Within, one discovers thoughtfully designed spaces for entertaining, privacy, a sophisticated culinary zone, wellness areas, and a private swimming pool. A unique technological marvel allows guests to experience future views, dynamically adapting to time and perspective, offering a personalized preview.

"The opening of our Show Suite marks a pivotal moment in redefining ultra-luxury living in Bangkok," stated Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development. "Within this exclusive experience, discerning individuals can grasp the vision behind bringing the first Porsche Design Tower to Asia – a testament to Thailand's emergence as a global luxury hub and Ananda's commitment to delivering architectural masterpieces that transcend expectations."

Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group, added, "Just like the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok sets new standards, the Show Suite offers an unparalleled experience. It is the ultimate physical manifestation of our design principles, meticulously crafted to offer an immersive journey where every detail, material choice, and design element comes to life to represent the authentic Porsche lifestyle."

With only 22 units, Porsche Design Tower Bangkok offers an unparalleled opportunity to own architectural history. Each residence embodies Professor F. A. Porsche's philosophy of 'optimizing the function while reducing the form to the essentials,' creating a timeless and visionary living space.

The Show Suite is available for private viewing by appointment. To arrange your exclusive visit, please contact sales@pdtowerbangkok.com or visit pdtowerbangkok.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Ananda Development

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Porsche Design Tower Bangkok Porsche Design Tower Luxury residential project

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

