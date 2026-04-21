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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

China's ZJK Industrial advances factory operations in Vietnam

April 21, 2026 | 16:54
(0) user say
ZJK Industrial, a China-based high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer, on April 21 announced that it is advancing a localised operational model for its Vietnamese subsidiary as part of its ongoing global operations.
China's ZJK Industrial advances factory operations in Vietnam

ZJK Industrial mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts, etc.

ZJK Vietnam Precision Components Co., Ltd. (ZJK Vietnam), incorporated in September 2022, is a key component of ZJK’s global production system and is expected to enhance the company’s manufacturing flexibility and improve cost efficiency.

In December 2023, ZJK Vietnam commenced operations at its factory located in Yen My Industrial Park, Hung Yen. The site offers advantages due to its proximity to Hanoi and major industrial hubs such as Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, which provides access to key transportation routes and economic zones in northern Vietnam.

With localised production, the factory enables ZJK to remain close to key international customers and respond effectively to order demand. This is intended to support the company’s regional supply capabilities and overall global competitiveness, and serves as a key strategic pillar for its long-term sustainable development and revenue growth.

In response to evolving markets and industry trends, ZJK’s senior management has outlined a multi-year plan for ZJK Vietnam’s role within the company’s strategic framework. As a high-tech facility, the factory is expected to focus on R&D and production of precision screws, stamping parts, and lathe parts, which are widely used in sectors such as electronics, communications, AI infrastructure, automotive, and home appliances. ZJK is also strategically allocating resources to the Factory to diversify and balance its overall production capacity.

ZJK management said, “Leveraging over a decade of experience in precision manufacturing, along with Vietnam’s geographic and global supply chain advantages and our localised operational model, we believe the factory is well positioned to benefit from strong demands in electronics, AI infrastructure, communications, and automotive sectors. We expect it to play an important role in the company’s global strategy as we seek to be a trusted provider of metal structural component solutions.”

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
ZJK manufacturing AI infrastructure factory production

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