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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sino Land recognised for top 1 per cent ESG performance

May 08, 2026 | 15:32
(0) user say
Sino Land was recognised among the top 1 per cent in China's real estate development sector for its Environmental, Social, and Governance performance, demonstrating commitment to sustainability

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2026 - Sino Group ('the Group') is pleased to announce that Sino Land Company Limited ('Sino Land') (Stock Code: 0083.HK) has been recognised as a 'Top 1% S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Score (China)' company in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 (China Edition), and is the only company in the Real Estate Management & Development industry to receive this distinction. Sino Land has also been included as a constituent of the Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class (DJ BIC) World Index for the second consecutive year, underscoring international recognition of the Group's efforts and leadership in sustainability.

The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 (China Edition) acknowledges Chinese companies that demonstrate sustainability excellence in their respective industries. This year's assessment covers nearly 1,800 companies, of which around 190 were selected for inclusion in the Yearbook. Sino Land is the only company in the Real Estate Management & Development industry to be rated among the top 1%, building on its earlier recognition in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 as a 'Top 5% S&P Global CSA Score' company. The Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index is also one of the market's leading sustainability indices. Based on long‑term economic, environmental and social criteria, the index comprises the top 10% of sustainability performers among the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI). These recognitions reflect the Group's ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability principles into its business strategy and daily operations, as well as its continued and measurable progress across key sustainability areas.

Daryl Ng, Chairman of Sino Group and Chairman of the Group's ESG Steering Committee, said, 'We are grateful for this recognition under S&P Global's rigorous assessment framework, particularly as one of the top 1% companies in the Chinese mainland's Real Estate Management & Development industry. It encourages us to continue strengthening our sustainability efforts in line with international standards. We recognise that our progress has been made possible by the dedication of our colleagues and the support of our business partners and communities, enabling us to implement the Group's sustainability strategy. In response to the country's emphasis on accelerating the comprehensive green transformation of the economy and society, as highlighted in the 15th Five-Year Plan, we also hope to learn from it and explore how we can better align our business accordingly, promoting the integration of international experience with local practices and working together to build communities that are lower in carbon and more liveable. Looking ahead, we will continue to learn with humility and work collaboratively with our stakeholders to uphold our corporate culture and core values as we make steady progress on our sustainability journey.'

Beyond advancing a more sustainable environment through climate action, building planning and design, and innovative solutions, the Group also remains committed to a people‑centric approach by promoting sustainability through employee engagement. For the second consecutive year, Sino Group organised 'Sino Sustainability Month' in collaboration with close to 15 partners, including environmental social enterprises, green-technology start-ups, academic institutions and professional bodies, to organise visits, workshops and hands-on experiential activities for our employees. Such initiatives encourage colleagues and their families to embrace sustainable practices in the context of work and home life, while gradually extending awareness of sustainable living practices to families and business partners. This year, the programme extended from Hong Kong to Singapore and Sydney, attracting nearly 300 employees and delivering over 650 training hours through the 'Sino Sustainability Academy', bringing teams from the three locations together to support sustainability initiatives.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

www.sino.com

By Sino Land Company Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sino Land ESG

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