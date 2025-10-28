ONYX and SENA to launch new Bangkok serviced apartments

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 October 2025 - The debut of Shama Sukhumvit 101 highlights ONYX Hospitality Group's proven expertise in management and service excellence, underscoring its commitment to expanding its footprint in Thailand's serviced apartment sector.



November 2025: ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading regional player in Southeast Asian hospitality, has entered into a strategic partnership with SENA HHP Co., Ltd. to launch Shama Sukhumvit 101. The property is a premium serviced apartment under the Shama brand of stylish residences in prime locations, situated in one of Bangkok's most vibrant and well-connected districts. It is scheduled to open on 1st December 2025.



Strategically positioned amid mixed-use developments, offices, retail, and dining destinations, Shama Sukhumvit 101 is designed to offer long-stay guests a premium living experience that combines comfort, convenience, and warmth. The 86-unit property features contemporary interiors with spacious layouts ranging from 40 to over 60 square metres, complemented by premium amenities including a fitness centre, swimming pool, first aid room, EV charging stations, and automated parking. The project transforms Piti Sukhumvit 101, one of SENA's upscale condominiums, into a sophisticated serviced apartment managed under ONYX's internationally recognised Shama brand.



Ideally located in one of Bangkok's most dynamic business and lifestyle districts, the property is just a short walk from Punnawithi and Bangchak BTS stations. Nearby landmarks include True Digital Park, Southeast Asia's largest tech and startup campus; M Tower, headquarters of Bangchak Corporation; and BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC, a premier office complex directly connected to the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC).



The area also provides convenient access to leading international schools such as Anglo Singapore International School and Wells International School, as well as major industrial and logistics hubs including Bang Phli Industrial Estate, WHA Mega Logistics Center, and Frasers Property Logistics Park—making it an ideal choice for business professionals and families alike.



Adding to its appeal, Shama Sukhumvit 101 features the Shama Social Club, the brand's signature lifestyle programme that curates engaging activities to help residents connect with one another and the surrounding community. By combining the unique lifestyle of each Shama location with attentive, heartfelt service, the brand fosters a strong sense of belonging—an essential part of the Shama experience. Whether staying short-term or long-term, residents can expect a high-quality living environment that feels both personal and connected.



Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group, commented that the partnership marks a meaningful step in the company's continued expansion into Thailand's serviced apartment market. He emphasised the growing demand for long-stay accommodation in Bangkok, particularly in high-potential areas like Sukhumvit, which continues to attract both Thai and international residents.



"We see Sukhumvit 101 as a high-potential location," he said. "It offers convenient access to the city centre via public transportation and is surrounded by business districts, office buildings, educational institutions, and regional logistics centers. These factors contribute to strong residential demand, especially among business travelers and expatriate families, making it a suitable location for serviced apartment development."



Shama Sukhumvit 101 not only reflects ONYX Hospitality Group's continued growth in the Thai market, but also reinforces the Shama brand's commitment to delivering stylish, contemporary serviced apartment experiences in prime urban locations. The brand aims to offer more than just a place to stay—it provides a comfortable, home-like environment that aligns with the lifestyle needs of today's residents.



As part of this collaboration, ONYX Hospitality Group has been entrusted by SENA HHP Co., Ltd. to oversee the full scope of project management.



This includes enhancing service quality and resident experience, as well as implementing marketing, sales, and operational systems that align with ONYX's international standards. ONYX will also manage human resources, staff training, revenue systems, and technology integration to ensure that Shama Sukhumvit 101 delivers a premium serviced apartment experience that truly meets the expectations of its target market," said Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group.



Asst. Prof. Dr. Kessara Thanyalakpark, Managing Director of SENA Development Public Company Limited, stated: "This collaboration between SENA HHP and ONYX Hospitality Group stems from a shared vision to elevate Shama Sukhumvit 101 to international standards of management and service. With ONYX's established reputation and expertise in operating hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments throughout Southeast Asia, we are confident that this property will resonate with Thai and international residents, business professionals, and families seeking a second home in Bangkok."



SENA Development, recognised as a Sustainable Living Leader, continues to advance its SENA Low Carbon initiative — part of its mission to create projects that actively reduce carbon emissions while enhancing residents' quality of life. The partnership reflects SENA's long-term commitment as a Lifelong Trusted Partner, focusing not only on housing development but also on creating sustainable value for people, communities, and the environment.



Managed by ONYX Hospitality Group, Shama Sukhumvit 101 offers a comprehensive range of services designed for modern urban living.



Perfectly suited for business executives, expatriate families, long-stay travellers, and MICE guests, the property delivers premium residential experiences in the heart of Bangkok.



Partnering with SENA HHP Co., Ltd. positions ONYX Hospitality Group for accelerated and sustainable expansion in Thailand's serviced apartment sector. It also supports the company's long-term vision of becoming Southeast Asia's leading mid-sized hospitality management firm, with a strong presence in key regional markets.

More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com