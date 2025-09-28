ONYX Best Local Hotel Brand Thailand 2025: TTG Travel Award Win

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2025 - ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hotel management company in Southeast Asia with a diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, is honoured to have been voted "Best Local Hotel Brand – Thailand" at the 34th Annual TTG Travel Awards 2025. This prestigious accolade was determined by readers of TTG Travel Trade Publishing's print and online titles, including TTG Asia, TTG China, TTG India, TTGmice, TTG-BTmice China, TTGassociations, and TTG Asia Luxury.



The award was formally presented and accepted by Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, during the TTG Travel Awards 2025 Ceremony & Gala Dinner on 25th September 2025 at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.



Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, said:

"We are deeply honoured to be recognised as "Best Local Hotel Brand – Thailand" at the TTG Travel Awards 2025. This award is a reflection of the trust and support of our guests, partners, and the travel community. It is also a testament to the dedication of our team members, whose passion for service brings our Tailored Approach to Hospitality to life every day. We remain committed to elevating our brand experiences, expanding our footprint, and shaping the future of hospitality in the region."



This recognition highlights ONYX Hospitality Group's dedication to delivering outstanding guest experiences through its portfolio of complementary brands – Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence – each designed to meet the evolving needs of business and leisure travellers.



Headquartered in Thailand with a strategic hub in Hong Kong overseeing its assets in Greater China, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to elevate its brand standards and world-class service across all markets. The diverse portfolio spans multiple countries, and each brand under ONYX is uniquely crafted to meet the evolving expectations of global travellers — from leisure to bleisure to business — ensuring a consistently exceptional experience wherever they stay.



From the warm hospitality of Amari and the fresh, contemporary vibe of OZO, to the refined elegance of Oriental Residence Bangkok and the flexible serviced living solutions of Shama, ONYX Hospitality Group offers an option for every type of traveller.



The most recent addition, Amari Bangsaen, further reinforces ONYX's commitment to expanding its footprint and delivering more choice in Thailand, alongside ongoing development across the wider region.



Guided by a personalised approach to service and an unwavering commitment to excellence, ONYX Hospitality Group is driving its vision to become the leading medium-sized hospitality management company in the region, supported by a strong pipeline of growth and innovation.



Voted by industry readers, this award carries special significance, underscoring ONYX's reputation and trusted standing within the travel community.



For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group please visit: www.onyx-hospitality.com

