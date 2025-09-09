Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ONYX Unleashes Shama, Flex-Stay Goldmine for Digital Nomads

September 09, 2025 | 15:11
(0) user say
2,000 tech-laden suites roll across Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Yangon, bundling coworking pods and rooftop e-sports arenas into monthly leases.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 September 2025 - As urban professionals increasingly turn to serviced apartments for a better balance of work, family, and lifestyle, ONYX Hospitality Group is spotlighting its Shama brand — a growing collection of residences in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and China. Designed to meet the needs of today's new generation of city dwellers, Shama offers the flexibility, convenience, and community that redefine the modern urban home.

Shama: A New Way of Living

Shama is designed for executives, professionals, and families who require both short- and long-term accommodation. It offers spacious residences with functional layouts - complete with kitchens and living areas - alongside amenities for everyday life. All of this is complemented by hotel-standard services to ensure comfort and ease.

More than just providing a place to live, Shama reimagines the home experience by blending the warmth of home with the conveniences of a hotel. This approach resonates with modern city dwellers who value quality of life and flexibility over traditional property ownership. It is why Shama stands as a pioneer of the New Urban Living Mindset, making the idea of a "second home" a reality for today's urbanites.

Shama is more than just a place to stay; it is a new way of living. Offering flexibility, convenience, and a better quality of life, Shama is redefining the modern home for city dwellers across Asia.

Why Serviced Apartments?

For the new generation, a home is more than just a house or a condominium. It is about quality of life, convenience, and a sense of community. Today's urban dwellers, especially executives and office professionals, are seeking a place that genuinely enhances their lives. They want more than simply a bed for the night or a permanent suburban address; they aspire to a space that seamlessly balances work, relaxation, and family life.

For professionals advancing their careers, a home close to their workplace, with convenient transport links and comprehensive services, is a critical advantage. It enables them to focus fully on their work, safe in the knowledge that when they return, they can unwind and recharge both physically and mentally without worrying about everyday details. For parents with children studying in the city, a "home" means a safe and accessible environment with services and communities that ensure a high quality of life - an environment where their children can thrive.

The Serviced Apartment Advantage

Serviced apartments have therefore emerged as the ideal solution for modern city living. They present a superior alternative to renting a condominium, which can often mean limited space and few services, or staying in a hotel, which is rarely practical for longer-term stays. Unlike purchasing a home, which carries the burden of maintenance and the challenge of relocating as circumstances change, serviced apartments provide a flexible, convenient option.

With features perfectly suited to the urban lifestyle, serviced apartments provide spacious living areas complete with fully equipped kitchens, living rooms, and dedicated workspaces, as well as shared spaces for unwinding. Hotel-standard services take care of everyday essentials, while prime locations close to business districts, schools, and leading hospitals offer both convenience and peace of mind. Above all, serviced apartments foster a sense of community that enhances overall quality of life. And when the time comes to move on, residents can do so with ease - free from the burden of resale or letting.

This is why serviced apartments are becoming the new "second home" for today's urban professionals. More than simply meeting residential needs, they combine flexibility, convenience, and quality of life for a truly fulfilling lifestyle.

Discover Shama across a range of locations, each designed to suit different lifestyles:
  • Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok
    A tranquil retreat in the Silom-Sathorn business district, surrounded by shops and restaurants. Ideal for pet owners and fitness enthusiasts, with Lumpini Park just minutes away.
  • Shama Ekamai Bangkok
    Situated in the vibrant Ekkamai-Thonglor area, surrounded by community malls, cafés, and restaurants. With spacious residences perfect for long stays, it offers convenient access to Bangkok's key business districts.
  • Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok
    In the heart of Asoke, overlooking Benjakitti Park and close to major shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
  • Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok
    Nestled in a quiet yet central location adjacent to Bangkok Hospital, and close to wellness centres, spas, and leisure facilities, making it ideal for extended stays.
  • Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
    A unique blend of greenery and modern conveniences in central Sukhumvit, with spacious residences and family-friendly amenities, just minutes from Bumrungrad Hospital.
  • Shama Rayong (Opening 2027)
    Ideally positioned for both business and family living, close to industrial estates and international schools, offering an ideal long-term stay option in one of Thailand's most important economic hubs.
For more information about ONYX Hospitality Group, please visit www.onyx-hospitality.com. To learn more about Shama, visit www.shama.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ONYX Hospitality Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ONYX ONYX Hospitality Shama brand

Related Contents

Amari Vientiane Wins Four Haute Grandeur Global Awards in 2025

Amari Vientiane Wins Four Haute Grandeur Global Awards in 2025

ONYX Boosts Growth Strategy in Japan

ONYX Boosts Growth Strategy in Japan

ONYX Hospitality Champions People-Centered Sustainability

ONYX Hospitality Champions People-Centered Sustainability

Amari Pattaya Invites You to a Seaside Escape Like No Other

Amari Pattaya Invites You to a Seaside Escape Like No Other

Soak Up Summer Vibes at OZO Phuket: Your Exceptional Andaman Escape Awaits

Soak Up Summer Vibes at OZO Phuket: Your Exceptional Andaman Escape Awaits

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Qianhai Hands Out 72-Hour Pass to Lure Global Brains

Qianhai Hands Out 72-Hour Pass to Lure Global Brains

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SJTU Antai MiM 6th in FT 2025 Ranking: Salary, Fees & ROI Data

SJTU Antai MiM 6th in FT 2025 Ranking: Salary, Fees & ROI Data

Canadian Solar Low-Carbon Panels Cut CO2 70% vs Standard Modules

Canadian Solar Low-Carbon Panels Cut CO2 70% vs Standard Modules

Digital Literacy for All: UNESCO 2035 AI Education Roadmap Explained

Digital Literacy for All: UNESCO 2035 AI Education Roadmap Explained

94% IT Leaders Fail Cloud Cost Optimization: 2025 Survey Insights

94% IT Leaders Fail Cloud Cost Optimization: 2025 Survey Insights

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020