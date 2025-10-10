Amari Bangsaen 2025: New Coastal Escape Opens Near Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2025 - Amari Bangsaen, the newly launched hotel by ONYX Hospitality Group—a leading hospitality company in Southeast Asia managing hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences—has received a warm welcome since its opening in June. Rapidly emerging as a favoured destination for short breaks, the hotel appeals to travellers seeking a retreat within close distance of Bangkok, to recharge, refresh, and embrace new experiences. This growing trend reflects the younger generation's desire for a revitalising escape without the need for extended leave or high travel costs. Just 90 minutes from Bangkok, Amari Bangsaen is ideally situated to cater to the needs of today's discerning travellers.



With 154 modern, well-appointed rooms, Amari Bangsaen blends contemporary comfort with signature Thai hospitality. Located just steps from the sandy shores of Bangsaen Beach, it offers a relaxing coastal retreat and memorable experiences for every journey.



Amari Bangsaen offers not only a tranquil seaside getaway that celebrates the natural beauty and distinctive charm of the area, but also actively supports the local community. The hotel prioritises the use of fresh ingredients sourced from local markets and farmers in Chonburi Province, and participates in the Crab Bank Ang Sila project—a marine conservation initiative aimed at preserving ecological balance and sustaining the livelihoods of local fishermen. These efforts underscore ONYX Hospitality Group and Amari Bangsaen's commitment to operating a sustainable and environmentally conscious hotel that delivers meaningful value to both guests and the community.



Amari Bangsaen has been envisioned as a lifestyle destination tailored to meet the needs of modern Thais across all ages and walks of life. Whether it's young professionals seeking work-life balance and a quick reset, individuals looking to recharge, modern families in search of a convenient seaside escape with activities for children, or groups of friends planning a short beach holiday—the hotel offers something for everyone.



Guests can also embark on a unique wellness journey at Breeze Spa, where the signature "Bamboo Sticky Rice Massage" awaits. Inspired by the beloved local delicacy Khao Lam, this treatment transforms a cherished Bangsaen delicacy into a world-class skincare experience. For culinary enthusiasts, the hotel features a variety of dining venues—Amaya Food Gallery, Maitree Bar, Aqua Eatery & Bar, and Aloha Beach Café—each offering distinct flavours and atmospheres, from contemporary Thai cuisine to refreshing beachside cocktails.



Beyond leisure, Amari Bangsaen is also an ideal venue for meetings and conferences of all sizes. With international-standard meeting rooms and a grand ballroom capable of accommodating up to 900 guests, the hotel seamlessly blends business and pleasure in one destination.



Whether it's a family holiday, romantic escape, beach trip with friends, business stay, or a weekend reset, Amari Bangsaen promises a warm and vibrant stay, creating lasting memories for every guest.



For more information, please call 038-399200 or visit www.amari.com/bangsaen.

More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com

