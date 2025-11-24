Corporate

ONYX Hospitality Group earns national spa excellence recognition in Thailand

November 24, 2025 | 14:28
(0) user say
ONYX Hospitality Group is celebrating national recognition for spa excellence across its properties in Thailand, marking a milestone for its wellness division.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2025 - ONYX Hospitality Group, - a key regional player, and a prominent management company in Southeast Asia, specialising in hotels and resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences under the Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence brands, has strengthened its position as a leader in Thailand's wellness sector with two major national distinctions. The group's signature spa brands — maai Spa and Breeze Spa — have been honoured with the Nuad Thai Premium Award 2025 and the Thai Spa Premium Award, achieving prestigious Platinum and Gold classifications that recognise outstanding service, quality and professional standards.

Presented by the Department of Health Service Support, Ministry of Public Health, the awards honour outstanding spa and Thai massage establishments that exemplify the highest standards in health, quality, and service excellence. Recipients are evaluated through a comprehensive assessment process encompassing key criteria such as facility quality, distinctive design, exceptional service, and personnel development.

The award-winning categories include:

  • 2025 Thai Premium Massage Award: maai Spa at Amari Pattaya; Breeze Spa at Amari Bangkok, Amari Hua Hin, and Amari Phuket
  • Platinum Thai Premium Spa Award: maai Spa at Amari Pattaya; Breeze Spa at Amari Hua Hin and Amari Phuket
  • Gold Thai Premium Spa Award: Breeze Spa at Amari Bangkok

maai Spa is a luxury wellness sanctuary inspired by the enchanting life cycle of the silkworm transforming into a butterfly. It offers a transformative, holistic journey of rejuvenation for the body, mind, and spirit, expressed through contemporary Thai design that harmoniously blends the science of healing with the art of relaxation.

Meanwhile, Breeze Spa is distinguished by its signature "Mood Therapy" concept, which allows guests to select treatments tailored to their current mood. This personalised approach is designed to restore balance and vitality and inspire genuine smiles and positive energy.

These two prestigious accolades mark another milestone achievement for ONYX Hospitality Group, reinforcing its success in expanding its health and beauty services business — a core strategy driving the company's holistic and sustainable growth alongside its hotel and accommodation portfolio. This achievement aligns with ONYX's long-term vision of becoming "the best mid-sized hotel management company in Southeast Asia."

For more information about ONYX Hospitality Group, visit www.onyx-hospitality.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ONYX Hospitality Group

