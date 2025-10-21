OH!SOME Drops Toy Story and Zootopia Capsules-Childhood Nostalgia Turns Wearable

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2025 - As Toy Story celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, OH!SOME launches an all-new collection inspired by the timeless charm of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story. The special series debuts on October 15, celebrating the animated classic that has captured hearts across generations.



Drawing inspiration from the iconic Pizza Planet scene first introduced in Toy Story (1995), OH!SOME brings Toy Story memories into everyday dining and cooking scenes. From bento boxes and tableware to sealed bags, insulation mats, fridge magnets and storage containers, the brand turns routine moments into playful, character-filled interactions.



"We hope to create a dialogue between iconic movie moments and everyday life," said a spokesperson of OH!SOME. "This retro-styled line transforms beloved characters and scenes into functional art for daily use, taking fans back in time to relive treasured memories."



The excitement doesn't stop at the shelves. OH!SOME stores now feature themed check-in corners where fans can snap photos and share their favorite Toy Story memories. From October 16 to 30, fans can also join the challenge on Instagram and share personal memories in the designated post comments for a chance to win exclusive mystery IP gifts.



Launching alongside the Toy Story-themed collection, OH!SOME's new Zootopia -themed series brings even more imaginative collectibles this season, including items designed for life on the go.



As a one-stop trendy retail brand under Blue Origin Group, OH!SOME has introduced several Disney-themed collections in 2025, catering to diverse lifestyle scenes. With over 150 stores across seven countries and regions, OH!SOME continues to expand its footprint across Asia, bringing more collaborations that merge lifestyle, creativity, and art.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.