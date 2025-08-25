North Hanoi Smart City to stand as green symbol for the capital

BRG chairwoman Nguyen Thi Nga (middle) takes part in the groundbreaking ceremony

The project, under North Hanoi Smart City Development and Investment JSC, is among 80 key developments nationwide launched simultaneously to mark Vietnam’s National Day on September 2.

Located in the capital’s Vinh Thanh commune and covering over 270 hectares, North Hanoi Smart City is envisioned as Vietnam’s first carbon-neutral urban area, setting a benchmark for sustainable, green, and modern city development.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, Hirokazu Higashino, CEO and president of Sumitomo Corporation Asia & Oceania Group, emphasised that the undertaking is not only an advancement in smart urban technology but also a symbol of friendship and the close ties between Vietnam and Japan.

“The project will comprehensively develop a smart city focused on renewable energy use and energy-saving technologies to achieve carbon neutrality, integrate Japanese expertise in education and healthcare, apply disaster-resilient urban planning with advanced Japanese technology, and promote innovation to attract high-tech industries,” said Higashino.

Nguyen Thi Nga, chairwoman of BRG Group as well as vice chairwoman and CEO of North Hanoi Smart City JSC said, “It will stand as a symbol of a green, intelligent, and modern Hanoi, enhancing the capital city and Vietnam’s global profile while creating a magnet for leading international investors.”

North Hanoi Smart City will be developed around six smart pillars: energy, governance, living, healthcare/education, mobility, and economy. An integrated management system will enable disaster prevention and response, flood and fire control, and comprehensive security.

Residents will enjoy a green, eco-friendly living environment designed as a vast park with diverse vegetation, including species that help reduce air pollution. By harnessing renewable energy and environmentally friendly technologies, the area aims to become a model for digital-era urban planning and management, while contributing to the implementation of Hanoi’s overall planning.

Nguyen Manh Quyen, Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee, stated that it carries significance in terms of planning and architecture and also holds strategic value as a driving force for development in the northern Red River area.

“The initiative will establish a modern hub for finance, commerce, and services, thereby creating tens of thousands of jobs, attracting high-quality scientific and technological human resources as well as international experts, and contributing to the socioeconomic development of both Hanoi and the country,” Quyen said.

He called on municipal departments, agencies, and commune authorities to work in close coordination, promptly addressing any obstacles during implementation while ensuring compliance with planning, investment, construction, land, and environmental regulations.

Vinh Thanh commune authorities have been tasked with expediting site clearance for the remaining 3.3 hectares. Meanwhile, the investor is expected to mobilise resources efficiently, accelerate construction progress, apply advanced technologies, guarantee quality standards, and strictly adhere to environmental and social welfare requirements.

