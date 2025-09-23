iSense Global secures investment from DNAKE to accelerate smart city expansion

The partnership accelerates iSense’s expansion across Southeast Asia, with Vietnam emerging as one of the fastest-growing smart city markets driven by rapid urbanisation and government-backed digital initiatives. This milestone strengthens iSense’s regional expansion plans and lays the foundation for its long-term vision of a Nasdaq listing within the next five years.

The Southeast Asia smart cities market is projected to triple from $49.1 billion in 2024 to $145.8 billion by 2033. With more than 80 per cent market share in Singapore’s Housing Development Board (HDB) smart lighting network, iSense has established itself as the backbone of the nation’s smart city infrastructure.

Its projects deliver up to 70 per cent energy savings in parks and over 50 per cent savings in public housing estates. Individual the Internet of Things deployment can reach over one million connected devices, with valuations in the hundreds of millions of dollars, underscoring iSense’s nation-scale impact.

This partnership goes beyond capital investment. iSense will transition manufacturing from third-party suppliers to DNAKE’s facilities, ensuring greater cost efficiency, faster scaling, and enhanced quality control. The two companies will also co-develop next-generation IoT solutions in areas such as healthcare, access control, security and city-scale monitoring –combining DNAKE’s hardware and automation expertise with iSense’s proven track record in AI-driven analytics and massive IoT deployments.

“Partnering with DNAKE is a game-changer for iSense,” said Christopher Lee, CEO of iSense Global. “Their manufacturing expertise and public market experience empower us to scale faster, expand internationally, and take on larger, more complex projects. Together, we will accelerate smart city innovation at a global scale.”

“We are excited to forge this strategic alliance with iSense Global, whose vision aligns perfectly with our smart city ambitions,” said Miao Guodong, chairman and CEO of DNAKE. “This partnership enables us to combine strengths and create greater impact in advancing sustainable, connected urban living worldwide.”

iSense is already delivering flagship projects beyond Singapore, including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Smart City Lighting Project in Thailand, citywide smart lighting in Mito City and Koriyama City, Japan, and nationwide highway networks in Malaysia. With initiatives underway in the Philippines and Vietnam, and expansion plans into Indonesia, Australia, Europe, and the US, iSense is rapidly positioning itself as a global smart city powerhouse.

Vietnam is a key market in iSense’s regional expansion, with its IoT market projected to reach $7 billion in 2025 and nearly 100 million connected devices, showing strong momentum for deploying nation-scale smart city infrastructure aligned with the country’s vision for sustainable and connected urban development.

This investment marks iSense’s evolution from a quiet market leader into a globally ambitious innovator, united with DNAKE to deliver smarter, safer, and more sustainable cities worldwide.

South Korea and Vietnam complete $5.5 million Smart City Cooperation Centre in Hanoi The Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) held a ceremony on August 13 at the Korea-Vietnam Smart City Construction Technology Cooperation Centre in Hanoi, marking the start of full-scale cooperation.

2025 Smart City Summit and Expo and Net Zero City Expo The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is committed to promoting the "National Hope Project" governance goals, actively advocating digital technology and net-zero transformation for many years, and gradually creating a people-centered sustainable transportation ecosystem.