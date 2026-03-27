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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Delo Group, VIMC sign deal to develop Russia-Vietnam maritime transport

March 27, 2026 | 09:55
(0) user say
Russia's Delo Group and Vietnam Maritime Corporation signed an MoU on the sidelines of the Vietnam-Russia Business Forum in Moscow on March 24.
Delo Group, VIMC sign deal to develop Russia-Vietnam maritime transport

The partnership is aimed at developing maritime transport and logistics services between Russia and Vietnam. The document was signed by Andrey Sokolov, deputy general director of Delo Management Company LLC (the group’s parent company), and Le Quang Trang, vice president of VIMC.

The agreement follows negotiations initiated in September 2025 by Sergey Shishkarev, chairman of the Board of Directors of Delo Group, during a visit to Vietnam.

Under the memorandum, the parties intend to develop cooperation in maritime transport and logistics services, promote Delo Group’s services in Vietnam and on global markets, implement joint projects to develop transport and logistics infrastructure in Vietnam, and exchange expertise in logistics planning.

“We expect that the partnership between Delo Group and VIMC will expand the network of reliable logistics chains between Russia and Vietnam. Our key objective is to establish effective cooperation with our Vietnamese colleagues to offer customers more convenient and competitive transport solutions,” said Sergey Shishkarev, chairman of the Board of Directors of Delo Group.

Delo Group is a Russian transport and logistics holding company founded in 1993. Delo Group is a leader in sea transshipment and rail transportation of containers, as well as deep-sea grain transshipment in Russia. The group’s companies ensure cargo delivery at all stages of the multimodal transport chain, both in the Russian domestic and international traffic.

The group has seven marine terminals and 45 inland terminals. The total capacity of marine terminals is at 3.5 million TEU and 10.5 million tonnes of grain per year, while inland terminals have a capacity of 3.5 million TEU per year. It operates a fleet of 41,000 container flatcars and containers with a total capacity of 230,000 TEU, as well as its own fleet of vessels.

Established in 1995, VIMC has the mission of serving as the core and key enterprise of Vietnam's maritime industry. Over 30 years of development, VIMC has become one of the leading businesses in cooperation and international integration, providing maritime services on a global scale, and making an important contribution to the development of Vietnam's marine economy.

VIMC targets higher profit and throughput in 2026 VIMC targets higher profit and throughput in 2026

Vietnam Maritime Corporation is setting its sights on higher profits as maritime trade and logistics continue to recover. The state-owned shipping group has outlined its business targets for the year ahead.
Russia-Vietnam bilateral trade grows 6 per cent in 2025 Russia-Vietnam bilateral trade grows 6 per cent in 2025

Bilateral trade between Russia and Vietnam rose by 6 per cent in 2025, highlighting the continued growth of their economic partnership.
Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam

As Vietnam races to secure its energy future and meet the demands of its surging economy, a new partnership with a Russian energy giant is taking shape, signalling a deepening of the nations' long-standing ties.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Delo Group VIMC russia Vietnam logistics maritime

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