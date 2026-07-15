NCB introduces cross-border QR payments for international travellers in Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2026 - Open visa policies, a wealth of cultural and natural attractions, acclaimed cuisine, warm local hospitality, and increasingly convenient payment options are fast positioning Vietnam as one of the most compelling destinations in Southeast Asia and beyond.

NCB introduces VietQR Global, a cross-border payment solution enabling international visitors to make seamless QR transactions while exploring Vietnam.

Visitors to Vietnam can now look beyond conventional payment methods to enjoy a seamless transaction experience. With a home-country banking app or e-wallet, users need only scan a QR code to complete payments through VietQR Global, the cross-border payment solution provided by National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank (NCB), Vietnam. The solution enables international travellers to make transactions instantly and securely.The solution currently supports visitors from key inbound tourism markets, including China (Alipay and UnionPay), South Korea (GLN, Hana Financial Group and Naver Pay), Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, with further expansion planned for Japan, Singapore, India, Malaysia and other markets.The service is now available across a network of premier partners, spanning Sun World's entertainment destinations nationwide as well as Sun Group's prestigious hotels and resorts. These include Capella Hanoi (Hanoi), Oakwood Ha Long (Quang Ninh), Serena Resort (Hoa Binh), InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Novotel Danang Premier Han River, Ba Na Hills Golf Club (Da Nang), JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, La Festa Phu Quoc, and Eschuri Vung Bau Golf (Phu Quoc). The network additionally encompasses Sun PhuQuoc Airways, Vietnam's first resort airline, alongside many other participating merchants.Simply open the preferred banking or e-wallet app, scan the NCB VietQR code displayed at participating merchants, confirm the payment amount, and authenticate the transaction as usual. The payment is processed instantly within the same app, making every purchase fast, secure and convenient throughout the journey in Vietnam.Through this innovative solution, NCB aims to optimize the travel itinerary for international visitors, ensuring a highly convenient and enriching exploration of Vietnam.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information about NCB, please visit: https://www.ncb-bank.vn/en



