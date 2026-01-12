Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Obol Partners with Mastercard for AI Cash Flow Tools in Australia

January 12, 2026 | 11:39
(0) user say
Obol and Mastercard collaborate to provide Australian businesses with advanced AI-powered solutions for optimizing cash flow management efficiently.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Obol, an AI-driven cash flow management platform for modern businesses, announced its official launch in Australia through a strategic collaboration with Mastercard. This enables Obol to power its platform using Mastercard's open banking capabilities, supporting secure connectivity to financial data and expanding access to real-time cash flow management for Australian businesses.

This launch marks Obol's expansion into Australia, following strong adoption amongst businesses across the United States. Obol will now be available to Australian businesses, supporting finance teams, business owners, and operators with connected financial infrastructure for managing cash flow.

"Australia represents a major milestone in Obol's international expansion," says Aviv Sadra, Co-Founder of Obol. "Cash flow is the cornerstone of every business, and Obol is built to manage it at scale. Teaming up with Mastercard allows us to launch in Australia with an established open banking infrastructure and secure access to financial data. We're excited to bring Obol to Australia and give small and mid-sized businesses a stronger way to manage and control their cash flow."

Obol will integrate with Mastercard's open banking capabilities to support standardized access to banking data across participating financial institutions in Australia.

"Open finance is unlocking new opportunities for businesses to better understand and manage their finances," says Brenton Charnley, Head of Open Finance at Mastercard Australasia. "We're excited to work with Obol, supporting the expansion of their cash flow management solution in Australia by enabling secure and reliable access to financial information."

Obol will be available to Australian businesses commencing February 2026, with pre-release sign-up available today.

www.obol.ai ; www.mastercard.com

By PR Newswire


Obol
Mastercard

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Obol mastercard AI Cash Flow Tools

Related Contents

PhotonPay Unveils Mastercard Credit Card for Smarter Global Payments

PhotonPay Unveils Mastercard Credit Card for Smarter Global Payments

ShopBack and Mastercard team up to offer cashback perks in Hong Kong

ShopBack and Mastercard team up to offer cashback perks in Hong Kong

Mastercard Launches Anti-Money Laundering Service "TRACE" to Combat Financial Crime in Asia Pacific

Mastercard Launches Anti-Money Laundering Service "TRACE" to Combat Financial Crime in Asia Pacific

Mastercard at the forefront of Vietnam's new cashless society

Mastercard at the forefront of Vietnam's new cashless society

FOMO Pay Teams Up with Mastercard to Enable Contactless Card Acceptance through FOMO SoftPOS

FOMO Pay Teams Up with Mastercard to Enable Contactless Card Acceptance through FOMO SoftPOS

VIB receives award for card design feature

VIB receives award for card design feature

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020