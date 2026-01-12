Corporate

Brave Connective Joins Plug and Play for Innovation and Growth

January 12, 2026 | 11:37
(0) user say
The partnership between Brave Connective and Plug and Play aims to foster technological advancements and economic expansion across targeted regions.

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Connective Holdings Inc. (BCHI) has entered into a strategic partnership with Plug and Play, one of the world's largest global innovation platforms. This collaboration marks a milestone in Brave Connective's roadmap to scale its digital ecosystem across advertising, data, communications, and loyalty through global startup and technology co-creation.

Under the partnership, Plug and Play will co-develop an Innovation Strategy Roadmap to accelerate Brave Connective's multi-brand growth and regional expansion. The engagement will also allow Brave Connective and its portfolio companies to connect with Plug and Play's global network of over 550 corporate partners, 100,000 startups, and 60 innovation hubs worldwide.

"Brave Connective hopes to integrate the strengths of its portfolio companies—m360 for omnichannel communications, AdSpark for data-driven marketing and advertising, Inquiro for analytics and privacy-first insights, and Rush for loyalty and customer engagement—to help Philippine enterprises scale in the digital economy," said Nikko Acosta, President and Group CEO of Brave Connective Holdings Inc. "Our partnership with Plug and Play helps fulfill this mission by giving us access to global innovation practices and startup ecosystems, plus open up new opportunities for collaboration with multiple markets," adds Acosta.

Through this engagement, Brave will gain access to Playbook, Plug and Play's innovation platform, curated startup introductions, participate in the APAC Summit and other global industry expos. This will help Brave recognize and test promising technologies, and establish strategic relationships aimed at strengthening its capabilities in AI, MarTech, AdTech, and CPaaS.

"Plug and Play is delighted to welcome Brave Connective into our global innovation community," said Jupe Tan, Managing Partner, Plug and Play APAC. "Brave's ecosystem of digital companies is a strong example of how venture building can drive transformation. Together, we aim to co-create new pathways for the Philippines and Southeast Asian digital industries and markets to thrive in a bigger innovation landscape."

This partnership forms part of Brave's broader strategy to institutionalize innovative technologies across its growing portfolio of companies, and enhance its market position in the Philippines, and expand into regional opportunities. It also reflects the shared vision of Globe and 917Ventures to strengthen the country's participation in the global innovation economy by linking enterprise challenges with world-class startup capabilities.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplayapac.com

By PR Newswire

Plug and Play

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Brave Connective Plug and Play

