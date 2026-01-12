Corporate

Agoda Reveals Vietnam as Top Year-End Family Spot in Asia

January 12, 2026 | 11:20
(0) user say
Travel platform Agoda's latest data highlights Vietnam's growing popularity among families from Asia and globally for end-of-year holiday getaways.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda reveals that Vietnam is becoming an increasingly popular year-end travel choice for families in the region and beyond. Based on searches made between September and November 2025 for stays during December 2025 and January 2026, Agoda recorded a 30% increase in family travel interest to Vietnam compared with the same period the previous year.

Agoda data shows that Vietnam is attracting more international families than ever this winter holiday season. South Koreans take the lead as the top market interested in traveling to Vietnam in December and January, with families from India, Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia rounding out the top five. Notably, Agoda reported that Indian families showcased the highest growth in travel interest to Vietnam during this period, with a 186% increase in searches. Malaysians also, are expressing strong growth in interest, with a 74% increase in searches, highlighting Vietnam's appeal as a family destination in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Families are choosing Vietnam for its storied culture and cuisine, diverse landscapes, and abundance of family-friendly resorts and attractions.

Phu Quoc Island leads as the most sought-after destination among international family travelers with a 47% increase in searches, popular for its sandy beaches, calm waters, and nature parks ideal for multi-generation vacations. Da Nang follows with 42% growth in travel interest, noted for its beaches, soft adventure activities, and access to Ba Na Hills theme park. Nha Trang comes in third place, remaining a favorite for its long coastline, family-oriented resorts, and island experiences. In fourth place, Ho Chi Minh City appeals with its vibrant food scene, entertainment complexes, and day trips to the Mekong Delta. In the north, Hanoi continues to draw families with its cultural landmarks, museums, and festive atmosphere, rounding out the top five most family-friendly year-end destinations in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, although Vietnamese families traditionally travel less internationally at the end of the year – typically preferring to wait for the Lunar New Year - China is becoming a noticeable exception. Among the top 20 outbound destinations preferred by Vietnamese families during the December-January period, searches for Shanghai increased 58%, while Beijing increased 59%. This shift is supported by the launch of new direct routes between Hanoi and selected Chinese cities earlier this year, making end-of-year overseas trips more accessible than ever.

Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director at Agoda, said: "It is wonderful to see Vietnam increasingly chosen as an end-of-year holiday destination for families from across Asia and beyond. Agoda's data shows that travelers are recognizing Vietnam's family-friendly appeal, which further strengthen its position on the global travel map. As more families plan their festive-season or year-end getaways, we are delighted to support them through Agoda's simple, intuitive platform and our wide range of stays, flights, and activities."

With over 6 million properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, all bookable in one seamless itinerary, Agoda helps families plan memorable year-end holidays, whether they choose a peaceful beach break, a cultural city escape, or an international exploration to mark the close of the year.

