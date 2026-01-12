Daingt Launches Custom Gim Products with Tailored Ingredients and Recipes

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daingt Co., Ltd. announced that it has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of new gim (seaweed) products developed to reflect preferences across different consumer segments and distribution channels.

The newly launched products were developed based on Daingt's accumulated production experience and its extensive database of graded raw materials. By analyzing preferred textures, aromas, and thicknesses by consumer group and distribution channel, the company selected raw materials best suited to each product's intended market.

Beyond raw material selection, Daingt applied customized recipes during the product development process to enhance overall quality and completeness. This approach allowed the company to differentiate the new products from existing offerings while ensuring adaptability across diverse distribution environments.

To further strengthen hygiene standards and quality consistency, Daingt applied HACCP-certified facilities and automated production processes. The company noted that these new products were planned with a long-term vision of expanding a brand-centered product lineup and are expected to serve as a starting point for its mid- to long-term product strategy.