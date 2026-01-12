Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Daingt Launches Custom Gim Products with Tailored Ingredients and Recipes

January 12, 2026 | 11:29
(0) user say
Daingt Co., Ltd. unveils a fresh line of gim snacks incorporating personalized raw materials and unique recipes to meet diverse consumer preferences.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daingt Co., Ltd. announced that it has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of new gim (seaweed) products developed to reflect preferences across different consumer segments and distribution channels.

The newly launched products were developed based on Daingt's accumulated production experience and its extensive database of graded raw materials. By analyzing preferred textures, aromas, and thicknesses by consumer group and distribution channel, the company selected raw materials best suited to each product's intended market.

Beyond raw material selection, Daingt applied customized recipes during the product development process to enhance overall quality and completeness. This approach allowed the company to differentiate the new products from existing offerings while ensuring adaptability across diverse distribution environments.

To further strengthen hygiene standards and quality consistency, Daingt applied HACCP-certified facilities and automated production processes. The company noted that these new products were planned with a long-term vision of expanding a brand-centered product lineup and are expected to serve as a starting point for its mid- to long-term product strategy.

By PR Newswire

Daingt co ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Daingt Custom Gim Products

Related Contents

Daingt accelerates gim product development using raw material data

Daingt accelerates gim product development using raw material data

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

Daingt launches new gim products using raw material data for quality

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020