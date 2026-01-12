Corporate

Qantec Teams Up with ABB for Smart Building Solutions in Australia

January 12, 2026 | 11:24
Qantec Automation and ABB collaborate to introduce advanced, energy-saving smart building technologies tailored for the Australian market's evolving needs.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qantec Automation, a leading Australian distributor specialising in Building Management Systems (BMS) and IoT automation, has announced a strategic alliance with ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation technologies. This collaboration aims to accelerate the delivery of open, sustainable, and future-ready smart building solutions across Australia.

By combining ABB's world-class portfolio of scalable building automation technologies with Qantec's strong local expertise and technical support, the alliance will enable building owners, developers, and facility managers to create smarter, greener, and more efficient environments.

"By aligning ABB's global innovation with Qantec's local knowledge, we're helping customers achieve greater flexibility, sustainability, and control over their building systems", said Bianca Nicholson, Chief Marketing Officer at Qantec Automation. "This collaboration empowers our clients to unlock the full potential of intelligent, future-ready buildings"

As demand for energy-efficient and interoperable building systems continues to grow, Qantec and ABB will deliver end-to-end automation solutions that simplify integration, reduce operational costs, and meet evolving sustainability standards.

"Collaborating with Qantec Automation allows ABB to expand its reach in Australia through a trusted and capable local partner", said Matthew Doley, National Market Development Manager at ABB Australia. "Together, we're delivering global technology with local support to help customers accelerate smart building adoption."

Learn more at qantecautomation.com

By PR Newswire

Qantec Automation

Qantec ABB Smart Building

