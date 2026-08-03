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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

STARTRADER launches 31 new US share and ETF CFDs

August 03, 2026 | 07:00
(0) user say
STARTRADER expanded its AI offering with 31 new US share and ETF CFDs spanning semiconductors, AI infrastructure, optical networking and nuclear energy, available from 3 August on its trading platform.

DUBAI, UAE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER today announced the launch of 31 new US Share CFDs and ETF CFDs, available on the trading platform from August 3 and on the STARTRADER app from August 5, spanning semiconductors, AI infrastructure, optical networking, and nuclear.

The new instruments will reference companies and funds across hardware, power, and connectivity infrastructure in the technology sector.

The semiconductor cohort includes ON Semiconductor, Wolfspeed, Astera Labs, Rigetti Computing, Sandisk, FormFactor, Navitas Semiconductor, Semtech, Vishay Intertechnology, and AXT. Cerebras Systems, CoreWeave, and Vertiv Holdings address AI chip architecture, GPU cloud infrastructure, and data centre power management. Arista Networks, Ciena, Applied Optoelectronics, and Fabrinet cover optical networking, while Centrus Energy and NuScale Power add nuclear energy exposure. Nokia, EchoStar, USA Rare Earth, Nebius, and Iris Energy complete the range.

Seven ETF CFDs will cover semiconductors (SMH, SOXX, SOXL), memory (DRAM), photonics (FOTO), technology software (IGV), and Taiwan equity (EWT).

STARTRADER is Built on Trust. Driven by Growth. Those values sit behind every product decision the broker makes. This launch reflects STARTRADER's continued commitment to expanding its CFD range, providing eligible clients access to a broader selection of global markets.

"As client interest in AI infrastructure continues to grow, this launch reflects our commitment to expanding the CFD instruments we make available, giving eligible clients access to trade a broader selection of these markets." Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER

This expansion forms part of STARTRADER's ongoing efforts to broaden its CFD range across sectors.

Product availability, services and applicable protections may vary depending on the STARTRADER entity with which clients are onboard and their jurisdiction of residence.

Risk Warning: Trading CFDs involves a significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors.

By PR Newswire

STARTRADER

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
STARTRADER AI infrastructure optical networking

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