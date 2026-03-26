Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam moves to improve housing and real estate market

March 26, 2026 | 09:45
(0) user say
Vietnam is amending the Law on Housing and the Law on Real Estate to create a more favourable, transparent market.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Van Sinh on March 23 chaired a meeting to discuss amendments of the Law on Housing and the Law on Real Estate, which was attended by representatives from the National Assembly's committees, ministries, agencies; associations, businesses, and localities.

Vietnam moves to improve housing and real estate market
Photo: The Ministry of Construction

He said that the Ministry of Construction (MoC) had reviewed and developed policies related to the two laws. The review focused on strengthening decentralisation of power linked to the two-tiered local government model; reducing and simplifying business conditions and administrative procedures; reviewing to ensure consistency and uniformity with related legal documents.

During implementation, certain pilot policies may be developed. At the same time, the ministry will continue to review and aim to codify the policies currently being piloted into law.

Vuong Duy Dung, deputy director of the Department of Housing and Real Estate Market Management, said the amendment and supplementation of several provisions of the 2023 Housing Law aims to institutionalise Party and state policies on developing a socialist-oriented market economy.

The revisions are intended to create a more open, transparent, and secure legal environment with lower compliance costs, improve the investment and business climate, streamline administrative procedures in investment and construction, address practical shortcomings, and ensure greater consistency across the legal system.

Accordingly, the policies amending and supplementing the Housing Law focus on perfecting current regulations, comprehensively regulating all types of housing, avoiding legal gaps regarding development, management, use, ownership, finance, transactions, and state management of housing.

The amended Housing Law focuses on 11 specific policy groups: General policies on housing development; homeownership; national housing development strategy, provincial-level housing development programmes and plans; housing development; renovation and reconstruction of apartment buildings; social housing development; financing for housing development; housing management and use; apartment building management and use; regulations on the management and use of housing for residential purposes; and housing transactions.

Hoang Thu Hang, deputy director of the Department of Housing and Real Estate Market Management, stated that the policy aimed to create a complete, synchronised, and unified legal framework to manage the real estate market, support and encourage its development; ensuring consistency, uniformity, and avoiding overlap with other related legal systems such as the Investment Law, the Housing Law, the Land Law, and the Civil Law.

It also aims to create better conditions for real estate transactions, ensuring the stable, healthy, open, and transparent development of the real estate market; limit the emergence of administrative conditions and procedures in the management of real estate transactions and the real estate market; encourage the operation of real estate business relationships in line with the socialist-oriented market mechanism, accelerate administrative reforms, improve the capacity of real estate businesses, boost real estate transactions, and develop a transparent, healthy real estate market.

To achieve the objectives of amending the Law on Real Estate as set out above, the proposed amendments will focus on addressing eight major policy groups: adjusting general regulations; amending and supplementing regulations on business of housing and construction works; regulations on business of housing and construction works under construction; regulations on business of land use rights with technical infrastructure in real estate projects.

The others are amending regulations on the transfer of real estate projects; real estate business contracts; real estate service business and training, professional development, and certification in real estate service business; amendments regarding the management of information systems and databases on housing and real estate.

Hang stated that each policy group would include specific content, elaborating on existing regulations, or containing newly proposed content.

The deputy minister said that the MoC acknowledges and seriously considers the feedback, and will finalise the policy document.

Housing operations must be effective Housing operations must be effective

In 2025, the real estate market is expected to maintain a broadly stable growth trajectory. However, a number of persistent shortcomings and constraints remain and need to be addressed in order to ensure sustainable and effective development in the years ahead.
Construction firms poised for growth on public investment and capital market support Construction firms poised for growth on public investment and capital market support

Building firms posted strong profit growth in 2025 and are entering the new year with expanding projects, supported by record public investment and signs of private sector recovery.
Vietnam shifts into new real estate cycle Vietnam shifts into new real estate cycle

A new real estate cycle is taking shape in Vietnam, driven by tighter capital, regulatory reform and shifting buyer behaviour, writes Jerry Nguyen, a board member and deputy general director of Investment and International Market Development at Hoa Binh Group.
Vietnam's real estate market active but cautious Vietnam's real estate market active but cautious

Vietnam’s property market is expected to remain active this year, with housing demand continuing to underpin growth despite a more cautious investment climate.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam Law on Housing the Law on Real Estate laws market market, businesses businesses,

Related Contents

Vietnam's real estate market active but cautious

Vietnam's real estate market active but cautious

Vietnam shifts into new real estate cycle

Vietnam shifts into new real estate cycle

Construction firms poised for growth on public investment and capital market support

Construction firms poised for growth on public investment and capital market support

Housing operations must be effective

Housing operations must be effective

Vietnam and EU seek to strengthen ties in transport infrastructure and urban development

Vietnam and EU seek to strengthen ties in transport infrastructure and urban development

DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control

DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control

Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam

Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam

Russia to build 2,400 MW nuclear plant in Vietnam under new deal

Russia to build 2,400 MW nuclear plant in Vietnam under new deal

Ho Chi Minh City Respiratory Society congress draws nearly 800 experts

Ho Chi Minh City Respiratory Society congress draws nearly 800 experts

ASEAN countries exposed by Middle East oil dependence

ASEAN countries exposed by Middle East oil dependence

Latest News ⁄ Property

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Lynas secures Vietnam metal processing deal with LS Eco Energy

Lynas secures Vietnam metal processing deal with LS Eco Energy

DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control

DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control

Bulgaria completes euro payments cutover with OpenWay partnership

Bulgaria completes euro payments cutover with OpenWay partnership

Tineco ranks world's top wet-dry vacuum brand for fourth year

Tineco ranks world's top wet-dry vacuum brand for fourth year

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020