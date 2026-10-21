Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and Erin Browne, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs. Photo: MoF

At the meeting in Hong Kong on October 20, Minister Tuan highlighted the positive and substantive progress in the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and affirmed that the Ministry of Finance had consistently sought to contribute to broader cooperation between the two countries.

To prepare for hosting APEC 2027, Vietnam planned to propose four groups of priority themes aligned with the Incheon Action Plan and APEC’s vision, Tuan explained Vietnam’s desire to receive consultations, share experiences, and secure support from the US to further refine these priorities.

For her part, Deputy Assistant Secretary Browne thanked the Ministry of Finance for sharing its proposals and commended the country’s proposed priorities.

She added the US Department of the Treasury stood ready to work closely with Vietnam to translate these priorities into detailed action plans. She also expressed a desire to further deepen substantive cooperation between the two sides under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

Vietnam and US discuss financial cooperation and preparations for APEC 2027. Photo: MoF

Regarding bilateral cooperation, Minister Tuan called on the US to advance technical-level negotiations on a protocol amending the bilateral tax agreement; share experience and mechanisms for screening technology in foreign direct investment projects; support Vietnam’s position in negotiations on the Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair and Balanced Trade; and grant Vietnam market economy status at an early date.

The minister stated that Vietnam remained committed to maintaining a stable, transparent, and business-friendly investment environment, facilitating the long-term operations of US businesses and investors in the country.

On this occasion, Minister Tuan extended a formal invitation to Deputy Assistant Secretary Browne to visit Vietnam, hold working meetings, and attend conferences organised as part of APEC 2027.