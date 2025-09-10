Mitsubishi Power and Doosan Enerbility team up for O Mon 4 plant

Mitsubishi Power, the power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, announced on September 8 that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Doosan Enerbility to provide two M701JAC gas turbines and auxiliary equipment for the O Mon 4 combined cycle gas turbine power plant. The groundbreaking ceremony took place in late August in Can Tho city, kicking off the construction phase, with the plant expected to be completed and operational by 2028.

Computer-generated image of the O Mon 4 power plant, with a planned capacity of 1,155 MW

"For decades, Mitsubishi Power has supplied Vietnam with various power generation equipment, including gas turbines, steam turbines, and air quality control systems," said Akihiro Ondo, managing director and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Asia-Pacific. "We maintain a strong and long-term commitment to Vietnam’s power sector, and the O Mon 4 power plant is just our latest engagement."

Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Power will provide the latest-generation JAC gas turbines and generators for the plant, with South Korea's Doosan serving as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor.

O Mon 4 is strategically significant for Vietnam, forming a crucial downstream component of the Lot B–O Mon gas-to-power development, which integrates new gas fields with power generation facilities. "In addition to O Mon 4, we are ready to participate in upcoming projects in the O Mon cluster such as O Mon 2 and 3, as well as provide operation and maintenance services for these plants," said Ondo.

"We will work with stakeholders over the long term to explore energy transition options at O Mon, including hydrogen co-firing and other cleaner fuels. Mitsubishi Power remains committed to partnering with Vietnam to support a sustainable future for the country’s power sector," he added.

With the O Mon 4 project, Mitsubishi Power is supporting Vietnam’s Power Development Plan VIII, which seeks to diversify energy sources, reduce reliance on coal, expand natural gas and renewables, and help the country achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2050.

The O Mon 4 plant, with a planned capacity of 1,155 MW, is being developed by PetroVietnam. This project marks Mitsubishi Power’s first deployment of its JAC technology in Vietnam, supplying two M701JAC turbines. The JAC series ranks among the world’s largest and most efficient gas turbines, offering over 64 per cent combined-cycle efficiency and proven reliability with more than three million operating hours.

Mitsubishi Power operates in more than 30 countries, designing, manufacturing, and servicing advanced equipment and systems that contribute to global decarbonisation efforts and stable power supply.

Once in commercial operation, the plant will provide stable electricity for the Mekong Delta region while boosting PetroVietnam’s total installed capacity to over 9,300 MW, equivalent to around 10 per cent of Vietnam’s total national power capacity.

