Petrovietnam starts O Mon IV plant to power energy future

On August 19, the group commenced construction of the O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant, the first downstream component of the Block B–O Mon Gas-to-Power value chain. The plant represents a major step for both Petrovietnam and the country’s energy sector, driving a sustainable shift from offshore gas to onshore power. It is also one of 250 national landmark projects marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

The plant will use combined cycle gas turbine technology with a designed capacity of 1,155 MW and was conducted via a joint venture between South Korea's Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd and Vietnam’s Power Engineering Consulting JSC 2 (PECC2) as the general engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.

Upon completion in 2028, the O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant will raise Petrovietnam’s managed power capacity to over 9,300 MW, equal to 10 per cent of the national grid. The plant is expected to deliver clean, efficient, and reliable power to the grid and ensure a stable electricity supply for the Mekong Delta, while reinforcing Vietnam’s long-term energy security and net-zero 2050 goals.

Petrovietnam chairman Le Manh Hung said, "Petrovietnam plays a leading role in developing large-scale national energy centres, advancing international integration, and providing diverse energy solutions, including renewables. The successful implementation of the O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant, together with the projects in the Block B–O Mon gas-to-power chain, is both an important political task and a driving force that motivates Petrovietnam’s leadership and staff to continue overcoming challenges."

Yeonin Jung, vice chairman at Doosan Enerbility, said, "We are committed to working with PECC2 to ensure the O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant is built to the highest standards, contributing positively to Vietnam’s power sector. Looking ahead to 2050, Doosan aims to remain a trusted partner for Vietnam as a key equipment supplier and EPC contractor in clean energy projects, as well as in the country’s nuclear power development strategy to help meet rising electricity demand."

