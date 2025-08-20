Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Petrovietnam starts O Mon IV plant to power energy future

August 20, 2025 | 17:17
(0) user say
Petrovietnam has started work on a flagship power project in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, pushing forward Vietnam’s gas-to-power development.
Petrovietnam starts O Mon IV plant to power energy future

On August 19, the group commenced construction of the O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant, the first downstream component of the Block B–O Mon Gas-to-Power value chain. The plant represents a major step for both Petrovietnam and the country’s energy sector, driving a sustainable shift from offshore gas to onshore power. It is also one of 250 national landmark projects marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

The plant will use combined cycle gas turbine technology with a designed capacity of 1,155 MW and was conducted via a joint venture between South Korea's Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd and Vietnam’s Power Engineering Consulting JSC 2 (PECC2) as the general engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.

Upon completion in 2028, the O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant will raise Petrovietnam’s managed power capacity to over 9,300 MW, equal to 10 per cent of the national grid. The plant is expected to deliver clean, efficient, and reliable power to the grid and ensure a stable electricity supply for the Mekong Delta, while reinforcing Vietnam’s long-term energy security and net-zero 2050 goals.

Petrovietnam chairman Le Manh Hung said, "Petrovietnam plays a leading role in developing large-scale national energy centres, advancing international integration, and providing diverse energy solutions, including renewables. The successful implementation of the O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant, together with the projects in the Block B–O Mon gas-to-power chain, is both an important political task and a driving force that motivates Petrovietnam’s leadership and staff to continue overcoming challenges."

Yeonin Jung, vice chairman at Doosan Enerbility, said, "We are committed to working with PECC2 to ensure the O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant is built to the highest standards, contributing positively to Vietnam’s power sector. Looking ahead to 2050, Doosan aims to remain a trusted partner for Vietnam as a key equipment supplier and EPC contractor in clean energy projects, as well as in the country’s nuclear power development strategy to help meet rising electricity demand."

Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore firms promote renewable energy exports Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore firms promote renewable energy exports

Energy companies from Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam signed an agreement on May 26 to explore exports of renewable electricity.
Petrovietnam signs deal with Doosan-PECC2 consortium Petrovietnam signs deal with Doosan-PECC2 consortium

Petrovietnam signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract on June 6 with a consortium to advance the O Mon IV thermal power plant.
Nhon Trach LNG-fired power plants to start commercial operations this year Nhon Trach LNG-fired power plants to start commercial operations this year

The Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired power plants have made good progress, with Nhon Trach 3 set to start commercial operations in Q3.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PetroVietnam renewable energy Electricity Industry The O Mon IV thermal power plant

Related Contents

Brookfield builds Southeast Asia platform with first catalytic transition investments

Brookfield builds Southeast Asia platform with first catalytic transition investments

Nghi Son refinery urged to finalise expansion plan with partners

Nghi Son refinery urged to finalise expansion plan with partners

Dong Nai accelerates Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired thermal power plants

Dong Nai accelerates Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired thermal power plants

Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

Tokyo Gas invests in Vinh Long wind power venture

Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Green Hydrogen Hub Vietnam opens in Ho Chi Minh City

PM promotes role of entrepreneurs in the era of transformation

PM promotes role of entrepreneurs in the era of transformation

Latest News ⁄ Investing

National Assembly approves pilot mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hanoi

National Assembly approves pilot mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hanoi

Legislation gives government flexibility for loan guarantees

Legislation gives government flexibility for loan guarantees

Vietnam eases policy approval requirements, simplifies foreign and outbound investments

Vietnam eases policy approval requirements, simplifies foreign and outbound investments

Vietnam masters core technologies of automobile value chain

Vietnam masters core technologies of automobile value chain

VAL opens second line of largest soybean crushing complex in Southeast Asia

VAL opens second line of largest soybean crushing complex in Southeast Asia

Vietnam urged to shore up supply-chain resilience amid global uncertainty

Vietnam urged to shore up supply-chain resilience amid global uncertainty

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020