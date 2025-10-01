'Mizuiku - I Love Clean Water' initiative celebrates decade of impact and evolvement

Launched by Suntory Group in Japan in 2004, Mizuiku aims to nurture awareness on the importance of water and water conservation for primary pupils. Vietnam was chosen to be the first country outside Japan to implement the Mizuiku initiative in 2015.

Mizuiku has been tailored to Vietnam's specific water-resource challenges while retaining Japan's proactive educational approach. The programme offers a comprehensive blend of in-school and outdoor learning activities designed to spark students' creativity and critical thinking while fostering a lasting awareness of environmental protection for future generations.

The sustainable education model places students at the centre and equips teachers as knowledge multipliers, true inspirers for next generations.

In 2023, the initiative transformed through a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education and Training. Under this partnership, the materials were reviewed and approved to be integrated into the mandatory curriculum, paving the way for its expansion to 34 provinces and cities across the country.

Building on this success, the “Nature Expedition with Mizuiku” initiative was expanded nationally in July through a public–private partnership with the Vietnam Forestry Administration.

This became Vietnam's first educational programme to link water conservation with nature through such a partnership, fostering awareness among students and communities about the vital connection between forests and water resources while inspiring a deeper commitment to environmental protection.

Over the past decade, Mizuiku has emerged as a leader in water conservation education, reaching more than one million students, training 16,000 teachers as “inspirers”, and building or upgrading nearly 200 clean-water projects. These efforts have improved access to safe water for over five million people nationally and highlighted Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam's emerging role in sustainable development.

According to Ashish Joshi, CEO and general director of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam, the 10-year journey of the Mizuiku programme has been full of impacts and evolution. These are the fruit of far-reaching partnerships with government and diplomatic partners, notably the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam.

“Building on this foundation, we are committed to expanding Mizuiku to a new chapter. Going beyond teaching ABOUT water, it teaches FOR water, creating a lasting, sustainable impact on this precious natural resource,” he said.

Manabu Seki, deputy chief sustainability officer at Suntory Group, remarked, “Mizuiku began in Japan in 2004 to educate the next generation on the importance of water and what each of us can do to protect it for the future. What began as a local initiative that has grown into a global movement, reaching over 1 million children by 2024. By 2030, we aim to have reached 5 million children worldwide.”

What sets “Mizuiku - I Love Clean Water” in Vietnam apart is its far-reaching public–private partnership. The strong and effective partnership with the Vietnamese government and key ministries has transformed the programme from a modest start into a national education platform.

To celebrate its 10-year milestone, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam, endorsed by the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam, hosted a national creative contest on water conservation from July to August.

In just two months, the competition drew nearly 1,000 entries nationally across age groups and formats, including student drawings (aged 6-15), poster designs (aged 16-40), and innovative Mizuiku lesson plans from primary-school teachers.

The standout entries are showcased at the “Nurture the flow, future will grow” exhibition running October 1-6 at 19/12 Book Street in Hanoi. Designed around six interactive zones that demonstrate the water cycle, the exhibition is free and open to the public.

Over the past three decades, Suntory PepsiCo has upheld its “Growing for Good” value, growing its business in line with Vietnam's sustainable development goals. The company pioneered sustainable packaging as the first beverage company in the country to launch products with packaging made from 100 per cent recycled plastic. All its five manufacturing plants have transitioned from using fossil-fuel boilers to 100 per cent biomass energy, significantly reducing GHG emissions.

Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam adopts a two-fold approach to water stewardship: promoting water circularity within its operations while actively contributing to the restoration and replenishing of the wider water ecosystem.