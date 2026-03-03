Corporate

Green SM wins best EV carpooling app award in Asia Pacific

March 03, 2026 | 11:25
(0) user say
The Indonesian transportation platform received regional recognition for its electric vehicle ride-sharing service from industry evaluators.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 March 2026 - GreenSM has been honored at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025 with the title of "Best EV Carpooling App." The annual awards program, organized by global digital intelligence firm Sensor Tower, recognizes mobile applications demonstrating outstanding performance across the Asia-Pacific region.

Award recipients are evaluated entirely based on independent performance data, including key indicators such as downloads, monthly active users (MAU), growth rates, in-app purchase revenue, and user engagement. These metrics reflect sustained operational effectiveness and performance over time. Green SM's recognition not only marks a breakthrough for the brand but also demonstrates consistent growth and sufficient operational stability to be recognized at a regional level.

According to the published results, Green SM achieved 114.4% year-on-year MAU growth in 2025 and ranked No. 1 in downloads among EV-focused carpooling platforms in the region. This performance reflects steady expansion across the company's operating markets, including Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Behind these growth figures lies a systematically built operational foundation. Green SM maintains that growth is only sustainable when accompanied by the ability to deliver consistent service quality across all operating markets. Scaling its electric fleet while ensuring a uniform and reliable user experience has remained a central priority throughout the company's development.

This operational stability benefits both sides of the platform. Passengers experience transparent, dependable services, while the Green Driver community operates within a clearly structured, long-term-oriented work environment. For Green SM, growth and quality control are pursued in parallel as two core pillars of sustainable development.

Nguyen Van Thanh - Global CEO of Green SM stated: "Recognition through an independent data evaluation system affirms that the fully electric mobility model we are pursuing is on the right track. More important than growth speed is the trust we earn from users in every market where we operate. That trust motivates us to continuously refine our fully electric mobility model, ensuring stable operations, structured technology deployment, and sustainable long-term development."

In the context of an increasingly competitive mobile application landscape, recognition grounded in independent performance data demonstrates that Green SM's growth is built on a structured, scalable operational platform. The ability of an electric mobility model to achieve strong regional growth while maintaining consistent service quality confirms that this is no longer an experimental alternative, but a practical direction for modern urban transportation.

Previously, Green SM was also honored at the VnExpress Tech Awards 2025 with the titles "Outstanding Ride-Hailing App" and "Vietnamese Tech Brand of the Year," and received the "CXP Best Customer Experience Award," which recognized its implementation capabilities and consistent operational standards across the system.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Green SM

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Green SM Best EV Carpooling App

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

