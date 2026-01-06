Corporate

Amorepacific showcases beauty tech innovations at CES 2026

January 06, 2026 | 11:41
(0) user say
The Korean beauty giant presented devices and solutions that blend skincare with advanced sensor and AI technology.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific participates in CES 2026, the world's largest IT and consumer electronics trade show taking place January 6 to 9 (local time) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the event, Amorepacific will unveil Skinsight™, recognized as a CES Innovation Award Honoree in the Beauty Tech category, alongside its "AI skin analysis and care solution" developed in collaboration with Samsung Electronics and beauty devices from its brand makeON.

Skinsight™, debuting at CES 2026, is a next-generation "electronic skin" platform co-developed with a research group from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The platform analyzes real-time skin-aging signals to predict aging and delivers personalized solutions tailored to individual needs. A sensor patch applied to the skin simultaneously measures multiple aging factors influenced by the exposome and lifestyle, with AI technology delivering customized care recommendations. The technology, which can track skin changes across diverse environments, will be featured at the Innovation Awards Showcase at Venetian Expo.

Amorepacific will also present its AI-powered skin analysis technology, integrated into Samsung Electronics' "AI Beauty Mirror." Using camera-based optical diagnostics, the technology precisely assesses pore condition, redness, pigmentation, and wrinkles, then recommends personalized skincare solutions based on a dataset of over 450,000 cases. Results from the analysis are incorporated into skincare solutions provided by makeON's ONFACE LED Mask, equipped with 3,770 micro red LEDs, and Skin Light Therapy 3S, a personalized skincare device for daily-use, offering immediate improvements in skin condition. The solution also provides a range of beauty experiences, including product recommendations and skincare guidance. The technology will be on display at Samsung Electronics' exclusive exhibit at Wynn and Encore Las Vegas.

"Amorepacific aims to lead the global beauty and wellness industry with holistic longevity solutions," said Hyojung Joo, Head of Digital Strategy Division at Amorepacific. "Building on the innovative technologies and products showcased at CES, we will continue to deliver integrated beauty experiences to customers worldwide."

By PR Newswire

Amorepacific

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Amorepacific Amorepacific participates in CES 2026 Beauty tech innovations Skinsight platform

