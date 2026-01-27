Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Malaysian Employers Adopt Selective Hiring Strategies

January 27, 2026 | 14:27
(0) user say
Research from the recruitment firm revealed that companies across Malaysia are implementing more focused talent acquisition approaches this year, emphasising quality over quantity in workforce expansion.

KUALA LUMPUR and PENANG, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reeracoen Malaysia has released its Hiring Trends Year-on-Year Comparison 2024 vs. 2025, showing that while Malaysian employers continued to hire in 2025, recruitment strategies are becoming more selective, disciplined, and aligned with long-term workforce needs. Employers are shifting away from broad recruitment drives toward more selective, skills-aligned hiring that supports long-term workforce sustainability.

The change comes as organisations navigate higher employment costs, ongoing skills mismatches, and tighter labour market conditions. Rather than scaling back hiring, the findings suggest a recalibration—a move toward hiring the right talent at the right time, not simply expanding headcount.

Report overview: Comparing Hiring Patterns Across Two Years

The annual study analyses hiring data across Malaysian industries, comparing actual recruitment outcomes in 2024 with employers' hiring intentions and behaviours in 2025.

While demand for talent remains strong, employers are moving away from large hiring waves. Instead, they are implementing phased, targeted recruitment plans that prioritise roles essential to productivity and business growth. This shift reflects a broader recognition that talent acquisition is a strategic function, not just an operational task.

Why Employers Are Rethinking Hiring Approaches

The report identifies several key factors driving this shift. Rising labour costs, including wage adjustments under Budget 2025, combined with ongoing skills mismatches, have made each hiring decision more significant. Meanwhile, talent shortages in specialized and technical roles increase the risks and costs associated with hiring errors.

Despite these pressures, overall hiring demand remains stable, with employers focusing resources on roles that directly support productivity and growth.

In response, employers are re-evaluating how, when, and whom they hire. Job readiness, relevant experience, and long-term fit are now taking precedence over volume. Market benchmarking and robust candidate assessments are becoming standard tools in the hiring process.

Yohei Yagi, Country Manager at Reeracoen Malaysia, noted that this evolution is evident across multiple sectors.

"Malaysian employers are still hiring, but they're doing so with greater precision than in previous years," Yagi said. "Higher employment costs and ongoing skills gaps mean organisations need to be more deliberate in their hiring decisions. What we are seeing is a shift toward well-defined, skills-aligned hiring rather than broad expansion."

Why the Report Matters for Employers

The study positions recruitment as a strategic lever that directly influences organisational resilience and competitiveness. The stakes are higher than ever: a single mis-hire can affect productivity, team dynamics, and long-term cost efficiency.

Kenji Naito, Group Chief Executive Officer of Reeracoen Group, said this growing awareness is shaping recruitment across the region.

"Across Asia-Pacific, employers are navigating tighter labour markets and rising workforce costs at the same time," Naito said. "In Malaysia, this has led to a more disciplined approach to hiring, where accuracy and long-term fit matter more than speed or volume. Recruitment partners play an important role in helping organisations interpret market conditions and make informed, sustainable hiring decisions."

Reeracoen developed the Hiring Trends Comparison as an annual study to help business leaders and HR professionals respond to shifting market conditions with clarity and confidence. The report provides actionable insights and benchmarks to guide more strategic workforce planning.

For employers, success in 2026 will increasingly depend on the ability to hire the right skills at the right time, supported by accurate market data and informed recruitment strategies.

To access the full report and explore Reeracoen Malaysia's hiring insights and recruitment solutions, please visit: https://www.reeracoen.com.my.

By PR Newswire

Reeracoen Malaysia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Malaysian Employers malaysia

Related Contents

'The Palm Oil Story' explores Malaysia’s industry and global role

'The Palm Oil Story' explores Malaysia’s industry and global role

Malaysia launches 2026 countdown festival for New Year's Eve

Malaysia launches 2026 countdown festival for New Year's Eve

Nano Singapore expands supplement range in Malaysia amid demand

Nano Singapore expands supplement range in Malaysia amid demand

Aon projects 4.8 percent salary growth for Malaysia in 2026

Aon projects 4.8 percent salary growth for Malaysia in 2026

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Dun Bradstreet Backs HKMA Digital Trade Report

Dun Bradstreet Backs HKMA Digital Trade Report

Linnovate Marks Decade with Brand Refresh

Linnovate Marks Decade with Brand Refresh

Dimora Medical Tops Amazon Wound Dressing Sales

Dimora Medical Tops Amazon Wound Dressing Sales

Quarter of Japanese Consumers Eye Internet Provider Switch

Quarter of Japanese Consumers Eye Internet Provider Switch

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020