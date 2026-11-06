Macao hosts first Greater Bay Area Health and Longevity Summit

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – To accelerate the high-quality development of the Big Health industry in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), the "1st Greater Bay Area Health and Longevity Summit & Awards Ceremony", proudly sponsored by Melco Resorts & Entertainment, concluded successfully today at Studio City. Jointly organized by Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group (MACAO) and iRad Hospital, the landmark event brought together international pioneers and industry leaders, drawing more than 360 guests including members of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, for high-level dialogue and exchange on the latest developments shaping the future of health and longevity.

1st Greater Bay Area Health and Longevity Summit & Awards Ceremony concludes successfully in Macao

As the Strategic Sponsor, Melco reinforced its commitment to Macao's Big Health sector. This advances the vision established with its October 2025 launch of iRad Hospital in partnership with the iRad Medical Group at Studio City—the world's first and Macao's only integrated resort hospital equipped with both MRI and CT scanning facilities.Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, "As Macao pursues its '1+4' appropriate economic diversification strategy, Melco is proud to support this inaugural wellness and longevity summit. With iRad Hospital at Studio City, we are bridging cutting-edge longevity science and world-class hospitality together under one roof – and today's exchange of ideas among leading experts from across the world is exactly how Macao will grow into a premier global hub for medical tourism and Big Health innovation. We sincerely thank our co-organizers and the distinguished speakers and experts for sharing their invaluable insights and expertise, which contributed to the success of this inaugural event."Featuring an exceptional line-up of 25 global speakers from 10 regions, the Summit delivered a dynamic programme of keynotes and high-level discussions addressing the future of health and longevity. The three highly anticipated keynotes included:– Presented by Professor Dean Felsher of Stanford University, a leading cancer researcher specializing in oncology and pathology. He currently serves as the Founding Director of the Translational Research and Applied Medicine (TRAM) Program. His pioneering research focuses on the concept of oncogene addiction, utilizing innovative model systems to translate basic science breakthroughs into targeted therapeutics and novel cancer treatments.– Presented by Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint, and Kate Tolo, Co-Founder of Blueprint and Immortals. Together, they are pioneering the global longevity and biohacking movement by transforming rigorous health data tracking into accessible consumer protocols. Their multi-million dollar open-science experiments actively track thousands of biological markers to optimize human healthspan and redefine the limits of aging.– Presented by René Redzepi and Peter Kreiner of Noma, a world-famous Copenhagen-based restaurant and food innovation lab. Together, they champion culinary exploration by unlocking the potential of hidden, wild, and treasured natural ingredients through advanced fermentation and foraging. Their work demonstrates how meticulous preparation methods and nutrient-rich, unadulterated ingredients can harmoniously elevate both exceptional flavor and long-term human wellness and longevity.A series of high-level fireside chats further explored cutting-edge developments across wellness and longevity, science, technology and healthcare, with sessions including "Wellness & Longevity: From Vitality to Science", "The Convergence of Quantum Computing and Biochemistry in Drug Development", "Imaging, Omics & AI", "Data Trust: Privacy and the Future of Health Data" and "Heritage & Innovation: New Pathways for High-Quality TCM Development in the GBA".Dennis Tam, Honorary Chairman of iRad Hospital and President and CEO of Black Spade Capital, said, "Longevity doesn't begin in a laboratory. It begins with people. At iRad, we are building the Longevity+ brand around exactly that idea — bringing world-class science and genuine human connection under one roof. This first Greater Bay Area Health and Longevity Summit in Macau was proof it works: 360 business leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs, 25 speakers from 10 regions, and conversations that went far beyond any single keynote — all in just four hours. We are proud to keep building it across the Greater Bay Area and beyond, to the world."The event was marked by an opening ceremony officiated by distinguished guests including representatives of the event's Supporting Units:Lo Iek Long, Director of the Health Bureau of the Macao SAR Government;Choi Peng Cheong, Director of the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau of the Macao SAR Government;Larry Leong, Acting President of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR Government; andU U Sang, Deputy Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; other government officials:Yang Quanzhou, Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR;Cheong Chok Man, Director of the Policy Study and Regional Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government;Lio Chi Chong, Acting Director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; and Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of Macao Government Tourism Office;Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco, the event's Strategic Sponsor; and representatives of the co-organizers:Zheng Yong Nan, Vice Chairman and General Manager of Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group;Dennis Tam, Honorary Chairman of iRad Hospital and President and CEO of Black Spade Capital;Dr. Matthew Ngan, Founder and Chairman of iRad Hospital; andKin Wong, CEO of iRad Hospital.The event culminated in a networking dinner and awards ceremony, honoring 17 outstanding organizations and individuals in the GBA for their contributions to the Big Health industry, medical innovation and the integration of healthcare and tourism.https://www.melco-resorts.com

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