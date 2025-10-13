Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Linyi Sourcing Conference 2025: Global Trade Links Strengthen

October 13, 2025 | 15:17
(0) user say
Three-day event matches 1,200 overseas buyers with Chinese suppliers, offering trade writers Linyi sourcing keywords and exhibitor list.

LINYI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 October 2025 - The 3rd Linyi Trade City International Sourcing Conference for Belt and Road Cooperation kickstarted a global trade extravaganza on Oct 10 in Linyi, East China's Shandong province. Featuring the theme "Bridging the world, sourcing global excellence", the three-day event attracted over 2,000 buyers from 99 countries and regions such as South Korea, Malaysia, Middle East and Africa, as well as more than 2,800 exhibitors.

The event aimed to promote the integration of domestic and international trade, strengthen the connection between Linyi's supply chain and the global purchasing chain and boost foreign trade with countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The event featured 17 specialized business-to-business sessions and a series of supporting activities, including international logistics investment promotion and cultural tourism promotion.

Linyi in Shandong, known as the logistics capital of China, is blessed with a prime geographical location. Located at the central hub of the north-south transportation corridor in eastern China and the eastern bridgehead of the Eurasian Continental Bridge, the city is the largest market cluster and commodity distribution center in northern China.

To date, the city has more than 3,000 logistics routes across the country, with its logistics cost 20 to 30 percent below the national average. Moreover, Linyi's international logistics channels continue to expand. It has 151 transport international router vehicles, the most in China. The number of departures is 604, ranking third in China. Linyi's China-Europe freight trains have been dispatched 336 times. Linyi Port has sent 125,777 TEUs of marine containers, a year-on-year increase of 8.6 percent.

Linyi Trade City has been stepping up its foreign trade reforms and accelerating its internationalization efforts. According to Linyi Municipal People's Government's statistics, the trade city has achieved 697.7 billion yuan ($97.9 billion) in logistics volume and 78.1 billion yuan in foreign trade from January to August this year.

"Linyi stands out due to its solid industrial foundation, well-developed logistics system, and strong supply chain advantages, making it an important trading hub both in China and across the world," said Muhammad Hanif Khan, representative from the World Chamber of Commerce Platform, at the conference's opening ceremony.

The platform values Linyi's pivotal role in international trade and hopes to develop a long-term partnership in the future, he added.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Linyi Municipal Publicity Department

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Linyi Linyi Sourcing Conference Global Trade Links Chinese suppliers

Related Contents

Linyi Firms Seal Korea Fair 2025 E Commerce Export Deals

Linyi Firms Seal Korea Fair 2025 E Commerce Export Deals

Linyi Emerges as Powerhouse of China’s Private Economy

Linyi Emerges as Powerhouse of China’s Private Economy

Linyi Goods Shine Bright At Vietnam Expo 2025

Linyi Goods Shine Bright At Vietnam Expo 2025

Linyi Trade City targets global market expansion

Linyi Trade City targets global market expansion

Linyi's RCEP expo drives regional trade and cooperation

Linyi's RCEP expo drives regional trade and cooperation

Linyi explores new business frontiers at RCEP Expo

Linyi explores new business frontiers at RCEP Expo

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Regent Hong Kong 2025: Condé Nast Traveler Awards Crown Property Top City Hotel

Regent Hong Kong 2025: Condé Nast Traveler Awards Crown Property Top City Hotel

Prudential NextGen Aces 2025: Agassi & Sabalenka Mentor On-Court Masterclass

Prudential NextGen Aces 2025: Agassi & Sabalenka Mentor On-Court Masterclass

OPPO ColorOS 16 Global Unveil 2025: Smoother, Smarter, Seamless

OPPO ColorOS 16 Global Unveil 2025: Smoother, Smarter, Seamless

Xsolla Connect Bangkok 2025: Global Games Industry Descends on Thailand

Xsolla Connect Bangkok 2025: Global Games Industry Descends on Thailand

Aon 2026 Forecast: APAC Medical Plan Costs Set to Stabilise After Two-Year Spike

Aon 2026 Forecast: APAC Medical Plan Costs Set to Stabilise After Two-Year Spike

Singapore Shanghai MOU 2025: Professional Bodies Team Up to Help Firms Cross Border

Singapore Shanghai MOU 2025: Professional Bodies Team Up to Help Firms Cross Border

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam launches trade talks with Pakistan to boost market access

Vietnam launches trade talks with Pakistan to boost market access

InterContinental Phu Quoc earns Forbes sustainability certification

InterContinental Phu Quoc earns Forbes sustainability certification

Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh appoints new sales and marketing director

Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh appoints new sales and marketing director

USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020