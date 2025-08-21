Corporate

Linyi Emerges as Powerhouse of China’s Private Economy

August 21, 2025 | 19:00
(0) user say
The city drives entrepreneurship and industrial growth across the region.
LINYI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2025 - Known as China's logistics capital, Linyi has become a development hotspot of the private economy. By the end of June, the city had cultivated over 1.54 million market entities, ranking second in Shandong province, according to statistics from the Linyi Municipal Government.

Among them, there were more than 1.53 million private market entities, accounting for 99.3 percent of the total, contributing over 90 percent of the city's business revenue, industrial tax revenue, and employment for residents. Private investment accounted for 75.9 percent, ranking third in the province, surpassing the provincial average by 14.3 percentage points.

As a major gathering for entrepreneurs from across China and abroad, the 2nd Linyi Entrepreneurs Convention was held in Linyi from Aug 18 to 20, with the tagline "choose Shandong, gather in Linyi for win-win future", showcasing the city's vibrant private economy and development potential to the public.

With an unprecedented scale, the event featured the release of Shandong top 100 private enterprises list. There were more than 900 attendees including representatives from local enterprises, leading figures of private enterprises, and renowned experts and scholars, gathering in Linyi to express their deep feelings for their hometown and discuss major development plans. It also highlighted new policies to support private businesses, offering both financial incentives and comprehensive services.

Linyi is an important birthplace of Dongyi culture, an important part of Shandong culture, with the phoenix serving as its symbolic totem. The event introduced the Phoenix List to recognize and motivate local enterprises, symbolizing advancement and cultural identity.

The event launched site visits to Linyi's 13 iconic industry value chains, ranging from food processing and modern medicine to agricultural machinery and high-end equipment. Activities like the "Linyi enterprise experience tour" and six matchmaking conferences were organized to foster collaboration along key industry value chains, aiming to boost investment, attract talent, and drive high-quality development in the city.

Linyi's private economy is the foundation of its development, and its entrepreneurs are the backbone of its growth. The Linyi Entrepreneurs Convention serves as a key platform for private business leaders to exchange ideas and innovate. Starting next year, Linyi will make the conference an annual event, aiming to create a distinctive symbol for the city's private sector, a shared celebration for its entrepreneurs, and a prestigious brand for the city.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Linyi Municipal Publicity Department

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Linyi China’s Private Economy

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

