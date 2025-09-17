Corporate

Linyi Firms Seal Korea Fair 2025 E Commerce Export Deals

September 17, 2025 | 15:22
MOUs worth USD thirty million cover live streaming and cross border logistics, perfect for Shandong trade and Korea e commerce SEO angles.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 September 2025 - Linyi in Shandong province, revered as logistics capital of China, is home to a multitude of enterprises producing a diverse range of products, including hardware, ceramics, and daily necessities. Located at the central hub of the north-south transportation corridor in eastern China, and the eastern bridgehead of the Eurasian Continental Bridge, it is the largest market cluster and commodity distribution center in northern China.

Shandong Lanhua Group, founded in 1999 in Linyi, covers an assortment of businesses including trade and logistics, e-commerce, international trade, cultural tourism, school education. The three-day 2025 Korea E-commerce Fair, with a special session hosted by Shandong Lanhua Group from Linyi, recently concluded at Seoul, South Korea, showcasing Linyi enterprises' capabilities and fostering international business connections.

The fair is a highly anticipated annual feast in the e-commerce sector. Over 20,000 professional buyers from South Korea and neighboring countries such as Japan, Mongolia, and Russia surged into this year's special activity. Engaged with 62 high-quality product enterprises from Linyi in the 5,000-square-meter exhibition area, the event saw a total on-site sale of over 20 million yuan ($2.81 million) and nearly 100 million yuan in intended orders.

Representatives from Seoul's industrial promotion agencies, import associations, and e-commerce associations participated, integrating trade resources and facilitating Linyi's market entry. The event featured industry seminars, new product launches, and business-to-business meetings, promoting information sharing and innovative development.

"Linyi smart manufacturing" was a highlight, showcasing the city's latest products and technologies, focusing on matching South Korean market demands with Linyi's local products and services.

"The Korean customers specially came to us to place orders for custom-made products. On the first day of the event, we received several large orders for plush dolls," said a manager of Linyi's toy enterprise who was surprised to see the product's large demand in local markets.

"The Chinese e-commerce market is far ahead. Visiting the exhibition has enabled me to acquire valuable experience in e-commerce operation," said a South Korean buyer who was impressed by the exhibits at the Linyi Trade City exhibition area, expressing a strong willingness to cooperate.

In addition, the event also launched an "online exhibition tour" live streaming event, enabling synchronous interaction between online and offline platforms. This fully facilitated the exposure of high-quality products from Linyi to a broader international market.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Linyi Municipal Publicity Department

Linyi Seal Korea Fair 2025

