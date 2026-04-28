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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lee Kum Kee sponsors young chef competition at FHA

April 28, 2026 | 16:05
(0) user say
The Hong Kong sauce manufacturer supported the culinary competition for aspiring professionals at the Singapore food hospitality trade show.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2026 - Lee Kum Kee Sauce ("Lee Kum Kee"), the global leader in Asian sauces and condiments, served as Official Sauces and Condiments Partner at the four-day Young Chefs Grand Prix at Food & Hospitality Asia (FHA) 2026. Through this partnership, Lee Kum Kee reaffirmed its dedication to global youth culinary immersion, and inspiring the next generation of chefs to create with authentic Asian-inspired flavours.

Emerging chefs craft exceptional dishes using Lee Kum Kee's signature sauces

Emerging chefs craft exceptional dishes using Lee Kum Kee's signature sauces

Held from 21-24 April 2026 at Singapore EXPO, the competition attracted over 180 young culinary talents from Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, the UAE and the USA to show their ingenuity and determination in shaping the future of foodservice.

As Official Sauces and Condiments Partner, Lee Kum Kee sponsored its signature sauces throughout the competition, including Premium Brand Oyster Sauce, Supreme Authentic First Draw Soy Sauce, Seafood XO Sauce and Premium Mushroom Powder, enabling contestants to refine their seasoning and create dishes with exceptional flavour profiles.

The competition was a collaboration between FHA, the Singapore Chefs Association and the Singapore Junior Chefs Club, and was endorsed by the World Association of Chefs' Societies. As well as being a test of traditional cooking skills, it provided a globally recognised platform that challenged participants to demonstrate creativity, adaptability and culinary confidence in a realistic foodservice environment.

During the competition, young chefs who participated in either the Team Challenge or the Skills and Innovation Challenge showcased their technique and creativity under time constraints. The Grand Prix reached its climax with the Team Challenge Finals, with the top eight teams from an initial field of 14 presenting an intense lunch service for invited guests that required contestants to prepare a three-course menu using mystery basket ingredients. Judges evaluated their performances based on Worldchefs Judging Criteria, underscoring the competition's high standards of excellence and professionalism. Korea Cooking Art Academy was crowned Champion of the Team Challenge Finals.

As part of its participation at FHA, Lee Kum Kee presented its signature products at a dedicated booth, featuring a range of offerings designed for professional chefs, HoReCa practitioners and industry players. Daily tastings of specially crafted dishes made with Lee Kum Kee sauces were offered to visitors during the exhibition, which invited them to appreciate the quality of the products.

Vincent Wong, President – APAC of Lee Kum Kee Sauce, said: "Supporting the Young Chefs Grand Prix at FHA 2026 underscores our commitment to nurturing future culinary professionals. The event went beyond competition, helping to inspire enduring interest in Asian cuisine and showcasing Lee Kum Kee's product excellence to the next generation."

https://www.LKK.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Lee Kum Kee

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Lee Kum Kee FHA 2026

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