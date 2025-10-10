Lee Kum Kee Global Culinary Immersion 2025: Bhutan Hosts First Edition

THIMPHU, BHUTAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2025 - Lee Kum Kee Sauce ("Lee Kum Kee"), the global leader in Asian sauces and condiments, is excited to announce the debut of its Global Culinary Immersion Programme (the Programme) in Bhutan. The initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with Bhutan's De-suung Skilling Programme (DSP) as part of a national effort to empower youth career development through vocational training. It marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Lee Kum Kee's programme across the Asia-Pacific region and its commitment to nurturing talent through culinary exchange.



To kick off this new chapter, Lee Kum Kee hosted a five-day culinary culture exchange programme between 4-8 October at the DSP Training Centre in Taba, Thimphu. Chef Vincent Liew, Executive Chef at The Star Sydney in Australia, acted as programme instructor and advisor. The programme brought 16 young Bhutanese chefs from the DSP into an immersive learning experience focusing on Asian cuisine, including flavour pairing and food presentation, while drawing on insights from Chef Vincent's extensive career.



The programme culminated in an exclusive dinner for which young chefs prepared dishes using Lee Kum Kee sauces and local ingredients. It was followed by a certificate and award presentation to celebrate the young chefs' accomplishments.



Zimpon Wom Sonam Thinley, Steering Committee Member, Desuung Skilling Programme, said, "The five-day culinary cultural exchange with Chef Vincent Liew, which featured Lee Kum Kee sauces, has inspired new ideas and introduced our young chefs to a wider range of cuisines. We look forward to future collaborations with Lee Kum Kee to promote culinary education for young people in Bhutan."



Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs of Lee Kum Kee Sauce, said, "Lee Kum Kee is dedicated to nurturing culinary talent and empowering youth through the Global Culinary Immersion Programme, and we are delighted to bring this meaningful initiative to Bhutan. This collaboration is especially significant as it connects Bhutan's aspiring culinary talents with the global expertise of a seasoned chef, fostering a cultural exchange that celebrates innovation and the joy of cooking."



Though the programme in Bhutan has officially concluded, the journey continues: a group of nominated young chefs will be invited to a culinary programme to Hong Kong, China in 2026, which will offer further opportunities to broaden their horizons at the heart of Lee Kum Kee's heritage.



Lee Kum Kee is dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Through the Global Culinary Immersion Programme, it has offered aspiring youths culinary education, scholarships and exchanges in China, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, the UK, USA and Canada. Looking to the future, Lee Kum Kee will continue to use sauce and food as a cultural bridge to inspire, educate and unite.

For more information, please visit www.LKK.com