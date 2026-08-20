DP World opens 11514-square-metre warehouse in Johor Malaysia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2026 – DP World today announced the opening of its latest warehouse in Johor, Malaysia, marking another milestone in the expansion of its integrated logistics network across Southeast Asia. The Johor warehouse is the first of two facilities planned for Malaysia, with a second warehouse in Kuala Lumpur scheduled to open later this year, further strengthening DP World's ability to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions in one of the region's fastest-growing logistics markets.

Exterior view of DP World's warehouse facility in Johor, Malaysia.

Located within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, the new 11,514-square-metre dedicated warehouse strengthens DP World's ability to deliver agile, efficient and reliable contract logistics solutions for customers operating in complex, time-sensitive supply chains. the facility provides fast, secure and scalable warehousing and inbound logistics operations while strengthening connectivity between Malaysia, Singapore and key regional trade corridors.Jeanie Tan, Chief Commercial Officer, Logistics, Asia Pacific at DP World, said: "The opening of our warehouse in Johor marks an important step in strengthening our growing logistics footprint across Southeast Asia. As we continue to invest in strategic logistics assets across the region, and connecting them to our existing network of ports and terminals, we are enhancing our ability to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions that help customers move goods more efficiently, reliably and resiliently. This facility will accelerate our Southeast Asia growth and build the capacity needed to support our customers' long-term success."The Johor warehouse is the latest investment in DP World's strategy to build an integrated contract logistics network across Southeast Asia, enabling customers to benefit from greater connectivity, operational flexibility and supply chain resilience.In addition to the warehouses in Malaysia, DP World is launching warehouses in the Philippines, and in Thailand before end of the year.These investments build on a series of milestones across the broader Asia Pacific region, including the opening of DP World's first warehouse in Singapore in May 2025, which recently achieved TAPA FSR certification, as well as new logistics facility openings in Hong Kong, Sydney, Australia, and Icheon, South Korea.Together with DP World's network of 16 ports and terminals across Asia Pacific, its expanding contract logistics platform is creating a seamlessly connected supply chain ecosystem that integrates ports, warehousing, inland transport through our Air, Ocean, LCL and Intermodal freight services. This enables DP World to deliver more agile, resilient and efficient end-to-end logistics solutions while supporting trade growth across Southeast Asia.http://www.dpworld.com/

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