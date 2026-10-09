KPLASS Singapore Officially Launches Its Far-Infrared Patches in Vietnam

VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – KPLASS, a Singapore-based brand specialising in far-infrared relief patches, has officially entered the Vietnamese market through its exclusive distributor, SAV Trading Joint Stock Company. The launch marks another milestone in KPLASS’s expansion across the Asia-Pacific region, offering Vietnamese consumers greater access to convenient wellness solutions powered by modern technology.

(left to right) Far-Infrared Cough Relief Patch (Adult), Far-Infrared Cough Relief Patch (Child), Far-Infrared Pain Relief Patch (Neck and Shoulder) and Far-Infrared Pain Relief Patch (Joint and Muscles).

Far-infrared technology meets acupoint therapy: A wellness solution from Singapore

KPLASS distinguishes itself through its combination of far-infrared (FIR) technology and the principles of acupoint stimulation in traditional medicine. By applying FIR technology at selected acupoints, KPLASS products are designed to help alleviate common discomforts, including cough symptoms, neck and shoulder pain, and muscle and joint aches.

Unlike conventional heat pads that provide surface warmth, Far Infrared rays penetrate deeper layers of the skin and help in blood circulation and other bodily functions. When applied to acupoints, the patch is activated to emit gentle heat through the acupoints that could improve blood flow, reduce inflammation and provide relief from through a non-invasive method.

Compact, easy to use, drug-free and non-invasive, KPLASS patches offer a flexible approach to everyday wellness that complements modern lifestyles.

Four KPLASS product lines make their debut in Vietnam

At its Vietnam launch, KPLASS is introducing four far-infrared patch product lines developed to address the wellness needs of different family members:

Far-Infrared Cough Relief Patch (Adult)

Far-Infrared Cough Relief Patch (Child)

Far-Infrared Pain Relief Patch (Neck and Shoulder)

Far-Infrared Pain Relief Patch (Joint and Muscles)

Beyond the four product lines making their debut in Vietnam, KPLASS plans to further expand its portfolio with additional products featuring advanced infrared technology. The company aims to address a broader range of wellness needs and deliver practical, convenient solutions for Vietnamese families.

A Singapore brand backed by 25 years of research and development

Building on its parent company’s 25 years of experience in research, development and manufacturing, KPLASS has achieved several notable milestones in international markets. These include recognition as the Best-Selling Cough Patch at Watsons Singapore in 2022, 2024, 2025 and 2026, as well as the Best Seller Award from Guardian Singapore and Unity in 2026.

At Osaka World Expo 2025, KPLASS received further three honours: the Special Honour Product and Innovative Product Award, Distinguished Manufacturer Award and Outstanding Contribution Award. These accolades mark important milestones in the brand’s development and reflect its continued commitment to innovation and technology-driven wellness solutions.

Michael Hu, founder and CEO of KPLASS Singapore, said:

“Our recognition at Osaka World Expo reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation in health and wellness. By combining far-infrared technology with acupoint therapy, we aim to provide safe and effective patches for a wide range of users. We remain focused on expanding access to our products across the Asia-Pacific region.”

SAV appointed exclusive distributor of KPLASS in Vietnam

Through its partnership with SAV Trading Joint Stock Company, KPLASS is progressively building its authorised distribution network in Vietnam. Its far-infrared patch products will reach consumers through pharmacies, mother-and-baby stores, e-commerce platforms and other retail channels.

KPLASS’s entry into Vietnam broadens the range of technology-enabled wellness products available to consumers, helping meet the evolving needs of Vietnamese families.

For more information about KPLASS and its products, visit www.kplass.sg.

http://www.kplass.sg

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