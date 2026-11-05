Three ONYX Hospitality Restaurants Win TOP25 Thailand Dining Awards

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group has achieved another milestone in its food and beverage business, with three restaurants in its portfolio receiving accolades at the TOP25 Restaurants Thailand Awards 2026. The award-winning venues are NILA and ChomSindh at Amari Bangkok, and La Gritta at Amari Phuket, each recognised for its distinctive culinary strengths and dining experiences.

This achievement forms part of the ongoing development of ONYX Dining, which launched in May this year to expand the role of the Group's food and beverage business beyond serving hotel guests. The initiative focuses on developing a distinctive identity and clear strengths for each restaurant, attracting hotel guests, travellers and local diners who choose to visit for reasons extending beyond a hotel stay, and establishing each venue as a dining destination in its own right.Under this approach, the three restaurants offer distinct experiences reflecting the individual character of their respective cuisines. NILA at Amari Bangkok received the Best Premium Indian Dining Experience award for its contemporary interpretation of Indian cuisine, while ChomSindh at Amari Bangkok was awarded Outstanding Thai Culinary Experience for its expression of Thai flavours and use of local ingredients. La Gritta at Amari Phuket received the Excellence in Authentic Italian Coastal Dining award for an Italian dining experience that combines meticulous preparation with a setting overlooking the Andaman Sea.NILA showcases the diversity of cuisine from across India under the concept "Flavours From Every Corner of India". Traditional recipes are thoughtfully reinterpreted, bringing to life the stories of spices, cooking techniques and distinctive flavours. Recommended dishes include PERI-PERI JHEENGA, Goan-style spice-marinated grilled prawns served with smoked tomato and bell pepper chutney, and KOSHA MANGSHO, Kolkata-style spiced lamb shank served with roasted potatoes seasoned with mustard oil.ChomSindh conveys the charm of Thai cuisine through traditional recipes passed down through generations, with an emphasis on carefully selected local ingredients, particularly seafood and produce sourced within Thailand. Recommended dishes include crab curry with wild betel leaves and seepweed from Samut Songkhram, combining the rich flavours of Thai curry paste with regional ingredients, and Chaiya-style Pad Thai with river prawns, which expresses the distinctive character of Thai cuisine through traditional flavours and seasonings.La Gritta, a seaside Italian restaurant, presents cuisine centred on meticulous preparation and carefully selected quality ingredients, with views of Patong Bay completing the experience. Recommended dishes include Fettuccine alla Norcina, homemade fettuccine with truffle cream sauce and Italian sausage, and Insalata di Aragosta alla Catalana, Phuket lobster served with a salad of assorted tomato varieties.The TOP25 Restaurants Thailand Awards 2026 took place on 26 October 2026 to recognise outstanding restaurants and professionals in Thailand's culinary industry. The awards use the Restaurant Rating Index assessment approach, combining artificial intelligence (AI) technology with human expertise to reflect the quality and diversity of culinary experiences, while supporting Thailand's role as an international dining destination.ONYX Hospitality Group continues to develop ONYX Dining by building on the individual strengths of each restaurant to meet diverse consumer needs. Drawing on more than 60 years of hospitality expertise, the Group creates distinctive dining experiences to broaden recognition and appreciation of its restaurants. This further reinforces ONYX Dining's role in realising the potential of the food and beverage business and driving long-term growth for ONYX Hospitality Group.

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More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com