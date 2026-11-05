Jungheinrich Launches Direct Sales Operations Company in South Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA– Newsaktuell – 4 November 2026 – Jungheinrich has officially launched a new direct sales company in South Korea last week. With the new country unit near Seoul, the Group is represented directly in the South Korean market for the first time, operating through its own sales organisation. The establishment of Jungheinrich Korea marks a further step by the company towards expanding its presence in the strategically important Asia-Pacific region and pursuing its international growth strategy.

Nadine Despineux, Chief Sales Officer (third from the left), at the official opening of Jungheinrich's new direct sales subsidiary in South Korea. / Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich has been operating in South Korea via a dealer network for more than 20 years. With its new direct sales organisation, the company is strengthening these long-standing local partnerships and offering customers more direct access to its comprehensive portfolio of products, services and material handling solutions.Nadine Despineux, Chief Sales Officer, Jungheinrich AG, says: "Jungheinrich Korea brings our Strategy 2030+ to life: within the 'Global Expansion' strategic focus area, we aim to position Jungheinrich even more globally and, in particular, to grow outside Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is one of our key focus regions in this regard, and Korea represents a significant next step.Together with our long-standing partners, we aim to be closer to our customers and to develop our business locally in a sustainable manner."The new country unit will serve customers in South Korea's logistics and manufacturing sectors, a market with strong growth potential, where e-commerce, labour shortages and rising safety requirements are increasing the need for sustainable, electrified and automated solutions. Through direct sales and its established partner network, Jungheinrich can address a broader range of customer requirements, offering the premium Jungheinrich brand and "AntOn by Jungheinrich" as a reliable, cost-effective option.With the launch of Jungheinrich Korea, Jungheinrich builds on years of experience in the market and underlines its long-term commitment to South Korea and the wider Asia-Pacific region. Across this region, Jungheinrich is represented through eight country units and more than 14 partner countries, supported by dedicated Key Account and After Sales teams.

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