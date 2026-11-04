LUMOS launches consumer tablet series starting from 149 dollars

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2026 – LUMOS, the award-winning Singapore lifestyle technology brand best known for its home cinema projectors, today announced its complete tablet series: four tablets, starting at S$149 for the LUMOS Tablet, sold directly through the LUMOS online store. The series is completed by the newly launched LUMOS Tablet Ultra, the most powerful tablet LUMOS has built to date.

The LUMOS Tablet Series is a full range of affordable tablets for work, study and play, starting from S$149.

LUMOS Tablet (S$149), The Best-Value Tablet: A 10.1-inch display and lasting battery life for streaming, browsing and reading.

LUMOS Tablet Pro (S$269), The Everyday Workhorse: Best for daily use - work, study and play. A sharp 10.1-inch Full HD display, dual 4G SIM for internet anywhere, and a slim 490g build.

LUMOS Tablet Ultra (S$449), The Most Powerful: Best for big-screen entertainment and serious work. A 12-inch 2K display and an 8000mAh battery with quick charging make it the most capable LUMOS tablet yet.

LUMOS Kids Tablet (S$139), For the Youngest Users: Made for ages 3 to 9, with a dedicated kids interface, full parental controls, and a drop-resistant frame with an easy-grip carry handle.

LUMOS Tablet: S$149

LUMOS Tablet Pro: S$269

LUMOS Tablet Ultra: S$449

LUMOS Kids Tablet: S$139

The lineup marks LUMOS' next step beyond projectors into everyday lifestyle electronics. It is built on a simple idea: a well-built tablet at an accessible price.For years, tablets were treated as high-ticket purchases. Each one was carefully considered, and that single tablet had to be used across multiple occasions and even shared with family members.LUMOS built its tablet series to change that. Starting at S$149, a top-quality tablet now becomes an easy purchase rather than a considered one, accessible to students, working adults, the elderly and families alike. With four models in the series, each person simply picks the one that fits their needs."We design each tablet around essential features that matter, so you don't overpay for things you don't need," said Zac Tan, Co-Founder of LUMOS. "That's why you can even comfortably buy multiple LUMOS tablets, for yourself, your family, or anyone who needs one."Many of the features that make premium tablets expensive might not be essential: extravagant materials and design, LiDAR depth scanners, and flagship camera systems rarely used on a tablet, which add hundreds to the price, and buyers pay for them all, needed or not.LUMOS takes a pragmatic approach, designing each tablet around what makes a great everyday experience: a screen beautiful to look at, smooth performance for the apps people really use, a good battery life and a build that feels good in the hand.The result is straightforward: customers pay for the tablet that has all the essentials for everyday use. Every model in the series comes with a 1-year local warranty and dedicated customer support in Singapore.Every main tablet in the series can also serve as a lightweight working machine. An optional accessory bundle, available from S$79, adds a Bluetooth keyboard, mouse, stylus pen and case cover. When used with office and productivity apps, the setup turns a LUMOS tablet into a compact mini laptop for schoolwork, assignments, presentations and work on the move.The tablet series reflects LUMOS' broader direction as a lifestyle technology brand. While the company remains strongly associated with home cinema projectors, it is increasingly focused on products that fit how people live, relax, learn and work, and a tablet for every need fits naturally into this direction.From home cinema projectors to cameras and now a complete tablet series, LUMOS is steadily building a family of products with the same promise behind each one: well-designed technology, made accessible.The full LUMOS Tablet Series is available now through LUMOS' official website:The accessory bundle is available from S$79. For more information, visit the LUMOS Tablet Series page.https://lumosprojector.com/

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