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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bridge Data Centres Names Drew Chen as Co-Chief Executive

November 05, 2026 | 10:27
(0) user say
Bridge Data Centres appointed Drew Chen as Co-Chief Executive Officer as the company crossed one gigawatt of operational capacity across its Asia Pacific operations.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 November 2026 – Bridge Data Centres (BDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Drew Chen as Co-Chief Executive Officer (Co-CEO), effective 1 November 2026. He will work alongside Eric Fan, BDC's Co-CEO, as a key member of the leadership team to accelerate the Company's growth across Asia Pacific and beyond.

Chen brings over 20 years of private equity experience, with a focus on the telecommunications, media, technology, and business services sectors. He previously served as a Senior Partner at Bain Capital and was a founding member of the firm's Asia Pacific private equity team. Prior to Bain Capital, Chen worked at Bain & Company. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Eric Fan, Co-CEO of Bridge Data Centres, said, "On behalf of Bridge Data Centres, we would like to welcome Drew. His appointment strengthens our leadership team at an important point in BDC's growth, as we surpass one gigawatt of capacity in 2026. Drew's experience and deep domain knowledge of the data centre sector will support our strategy as we scale BDC into a multi-gigawatt digital infrastructure platform in the coming years."

Drew Chen, Co-CEO of Bridge Data Centres, said, "The Asia Pacific data centre sector is at inflection point for growth, fuelled by surging cloud adoption and the rapid expansion of AI workloads. BDC is well positioned to capture this opportunity, backed by our world class engineering and design team, longstanding partnerships with global clients, and a decade of experience developing and operating next-generation digital infrastructure. I am excited to partner with Eric and the leadership team to scale BDC's footprint across Asia Pacific and support our customers' ambitious growth plans."

Jonathan Zhu, Partner and Chair of China at Bain Capital, said, "Drew possesses deep expertise in the digital infrastructure space and an intimate knowledge of BDC's business, having played a pivotal role in the buildout of BDC and its sister company ChinData. We are delighted that, as the Co-CEO, Drew will continue to bring strategic foresight and robust business building capabilities to BDC. Together, he and Eric are well positioned to lead BDC through its next chapter of growth."

Headquartered in Singapore, BDC is one of Asia Pacific's top three next-generation digital infrastructure platforms by live capacity, with a presence across Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and India.

https://www.bridgedatacentres.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Bridge Data Centres

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