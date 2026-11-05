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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Greater Bay Area Science Forum Concludes Across Three Regions

November 05, 2026 | 09:58
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The 2026 Greater Bay Area Science Forum convened across Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao to address future industrial growth, artificial intelligence, and regional technological collaboration.

GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2026 – Co-hosted across Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao from October 31 to November 2, the 2026 Greater Bay Area (GBA) Science Forum took place with a strong focus on future industries and cutting-edge technologies. Jointly guided by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), this year's event highlights national strategic leadership to accelerate the implementation of key policies and technological breakthroughs in the region.

Scene from the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Greater Bay Area Science Forum

Scene from the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Greater Bay Area Science Forum

The forum features an opening ceremony, a main forum, 15 specialized sub-forums, and 10 signature events. While the opening ceremony and main forum were held on November 1 in Nansha, Guangzhou, parallel sessions are rolling out across Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Huizhou, Dongguan, and Yangjiang, demonstrating a deeply integrated and synergistic approach to the event across multiple cities.

The opening ceremony witnessed the release of new support measures for the GBA International Sci-Tech Innovation Center, jointly introduced by relevant state ministries and central authorities. A key highlight is the commitment to fortifying the region's original innovation capacity by supporting the development of a world-class cluster of major sci-tech infrastructures in the GBA. Furthermore, two national key R&D projects under the 15th Five-Year Plan, spearheaded by Guangdong Province, were officially launched: the "Advanced Biotherapeutic Technologies Project" and the "GBA International Sci-Tech Innovation Center Project."

The ceremony also featured the signing of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Collaborative Innovation Joint Funding Program, as well as major sci-tech cooperation agreements between CAS and Guangdong Province, marking another solid step in translating national strategic visions into concrete actions.

Since its inception in December 2021, the GBA Science Forum has been successfully held for five editions. It has evolved into a premier high-level exchange platform and a vital showcase for the matchmaking and achievements of the GBA International Sci-Tech Innovation Center.

This year's forum brought together four Nobel laureates, alongside distinguished academicians from home and abroad, young scientists, and leading tech entrepreneurs.

Together, they shared their latest research findings and visionary insights on critical topics, including cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, future technological trends, and the deep integration of scientific and industrial innovation.

In recent years, the GBA International Sci-Tech Innovation Center has demonstrated robust innovation momentum and cultivated a thriving developmental environment. This vitality was globally recognized in September 2026, when the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published its Global Innovation Index 2026 Top 100 Science and Technology Clusters, with the "Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou" cluster securing the number one spot globally once again.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Guangdong Lingshan Forum Science Center

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Greater Bay Area Science Forum guangdong GBA International Sci Tech Innovation Center

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