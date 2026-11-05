Global Investment Firms Gather in Bali for New Asia Forum

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2026 – Some of the world's most prominent investment institutions are set to participate in the inaugural New Asia Forum (NAF) 2026, underscoring the growing strategic importance of Asia in global investment and the opportunities to deepen enduring capital partnerships across the region and beyond.

Executives from BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners, KKR, Brookfield, Oaktree and Franklin Templeton, alongside other leading institutions, will join more than 100 speakers at the forum, which will take place on 3 and 4 December 2026 at The Mulia, Bali, Indonesia.



Spanning across infrastructure, private equity, real estate and global asset management, these institutions bring extensive international investment experience and access to significant pools of institutional capital. Their participation reflects the increasing importance of connecting Asia's economic growth and industrial transformation with patient, long term investment, particularly in energy, digital connectivity and advanced industries.



Confirmed speakers from the global investment community include Will Brilliant, Partner at Global Infrastructure Partners and Head of Digital Infrastructure at BlackRock; David Luboff, Partner, Co-Head of Asia Pacific and Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure at KKR; Andrew Burych, Managing Partner and Head of East Asia at Brookfield Real Estate Group; Roger Zhang, Managing Director and Co-Head of Asia at Oaktree; and Manraj S. Sekhon, Chief Investment Officer of Templeton Global Investments at Franklin Templeton.



Global business and technology leaders from Freeport-McMoRan, Jardine Matheson, AirAsia, Databricks, Archer Aviation and Honeywell will also be represented, bringing perspectives from industries shaping the region's next phase of economic growth.



Asia Pacific accounts for close to 60% of global economic growth, yet significant opportunities remain to mobilize long term capital towards the region's investment and development priorities. As global investors reassess capital allocation strategies amid shifting economic and geopolitical dynamics, Asia offers opportunities for diversification, new partnerships and sustained value creation.



The investment institutions represented at NAF collectively manage trillions of dollars across public and private markets. Their participation brings together global capital, policymakers and business leaders to forge partnerships and advance concrete investment opportunities across the region.



Pahala Nugraha Mansury, Managing Director of Global Relations & Communications at Danantara Indonesia, a founding partner of the New Asia Forum, emphasized the importance of moving beyond investment interest towards sustained institutional engagement and concrete partnerships.



"The participation of leading global investment institutions shows that global investors are paying closer attention to Asia. However, the real opportunity is not just attracting more capital, but building the right partnerships to turn the region's potential into lasting investment.



"The New Asia Forum brings global investors, governments and industry to the same table, so that conversations become meaningful collaboration and opportunities. For Danantara Indonesia, it is about establishing Indonesia as a trusted, enduring partner for global capital," said Pahala.



Beyond the investment community, NAF 2026 will convene senior government leaders, including H.E. Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan, and Sebastian Kurz, former Federal Chancellor of Austria.



Their participation reflects NAF's broader ambition to connect capital with the industrial capabilities, technologies and strategic partnerships required to unlock new investment opportunities across Asia. The growing lineup follows the announcement earlier this month of NAF 2026's ambition to help mobilize US$30 billion in investment across the New Asia region, with Danantara Indonesia serving as a founding partner.



Designed to move beyond dialogue, NAF 2026 will place particular emphasis on facilitating actionable investment opportunities and partnerships. The forum will feature targeted investor engagements, private roundtables and opportunities to connect international capital with selected investment propositions. The objective is to establish relationships and advance discussions that can be developed into concrete investment outcomes beyond the forum itself.



Held under the patronage of President Prabowo Subianto, NAF 2026 is expected to convene more than 1,000 participants, including senior government officials, global investors, sovereign investment institutions and business leaders, across more than 40 sessions. Further speaker announcements and program updates will be released ahead of the December gathering.



As a founding partner of the New Asia Forum, Danantara Indonesia views the forum as an important platform to advance its mandate of mobilizing long-term capital, building strategic global partnerships, and expanding investment capacity to support Indonesia's economic transformation. By bringing together global investors, sovereign institutions, policymakers and industry leaders, NAF 2026 enables Danantara Indonesia to connect international capital and expertise with investment opportunities in Indonesia's priority sectors, while strengthening Indonesia's position as a trusted long-term investment partner in the region.

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