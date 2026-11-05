Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Global Investment Firms Gather in Bali for New Asia Forum

November 05, 2026 | 09:41
(0) user say
Representatives from BlackRock, KKR, Brookfield, Oaktree, and Franklin Templeton convened in Bali for the inaugural edition of the New Asia Forum.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2026 – Some of the world's most prominent investment institutions are set to participate in the inaugural New Asia Forum (NAF) 2026, underscoring the growing strategic importance of Asia in global investment and the opportunities to deepen enduring capital partnerships across the region and beyond.

Global Investment Giants Managing Trillions of Dollars Head to New Asia Forum 2026

Executives from BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners, KKR, Brookfield, Oaktree and Franklin Templeton, alongside other leading institutions, will join more than 100 speakers at the forum, which will take place on 3 and 4 December 2026 at The Mulia, Bali, Indonesia.

Spanning across infrastructure, private equity, real estate and global asset management, these institutions bring extensive international investment experience and access to significant pools of institutional capital. Their participation reflects the increasing importance of connecting Asia's economic growth and industrial transformation with patient, long term investment, particularly in energy, digital connectivity and advanced industries.

Confirmed speakers from the global investment community include Will Brilliant, Partner at Global Infrastructure Partners and Head of Digital Infrastructure at BlackRock; David Luboff, Partner, Co-Head of Asia Pacific and Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure at KKR; Andrew Burych, Managing Partner and Head of East Asia at Brookfield Real Estate Group; Roger Zhang, Managing Director and Co-Head of Asia at Oaktree; and Manraj S. Sekhon, Chief Investment Officer of Templeton Global Investments at Franklin Templeton.

Global business and technology leaders from Freeport-McMoRan, Jardine Matheson, AirAsia, Databricks, Archer Aviation and Honeywell will also be represented, bringing perspectives from industries shaping the region's next phase of economic growth.

Asia Pacific accounts for close to 60% of global economic growth, yet significant opportunities remain to mobilize long term capital towards the region's investment and development priorities. As global investors reassess capital allocation strategies amid shifting economic and geopolitical dynamics, Asia offers opportunities for diversification, new partnerships and sustained value creation.

The investment institutions represented at NAF collectively manage trillions of dollars across public and private markets. Their participation brings together global capital, policymakers and business leaders to forge partnerships and advance concrete investment opportunities across the region.

Pahala Nugraha Mansury, Managing Director of Global Relations & Communications at Danantara Indonesia, a founding partner of the New Asia Forum, emphasized the importance of moving beyond investment interest towards sustained institutional engagement and concrete partnerships.

"The participation of leading global investment institutions shows that global investors are paying closer attention to Asia. However, the real opportunity is not just attracting more capital, but building the right partnerships to turn the region's potential into lasting investment.

"The New Asia Forum brings global investors, governments and industry to the same table, so that conversations become meaningful collaboration and opportunities. For Danantara Indonesia, it is about establishing Indonesia as a trusted, enduring partner for global capital," said Pahala.

Beyond the investment community, NAF 2026 will convene senior government leaders, including H.E. Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan, and Sebastian Kurz, former Federal Chancellor of Austria.

Their participation reflects NAF's broader ambition to connect capital with the industrial capabilities, technologies and strategic partnerships required to unlock new investment opportunities across Asia. The growing lineup follows the announcement earlier this month of NAF 2026's ambition to help mobilize US$30 billion in investment across the New Asia region, with Danantara Indonesia serving as a founding partner.

Designed to move beyond dialogue, NAF 2026 will place particular emphasis on facilitating actionable investment opportunities and partnerships. The forum will feature targeted investor engagements, private roundtables and opportunities to connect international capital with selected investment propositions. The objective is to establish relationships and advance discussions that can be developed into concrete investment outcomes beyond the forum itself.

Held under the patronage of President Prabowo Subianto, NAF 2026 is expected to convene more than 1,000 participants, including senior government officials, global investors, sovereign investment institutions and business leaders, across more than 40 sessions. Further speaker announcements and program updates will be released ahead of the December gathering.

As a founding partner of the New Asia Forum, Danantara Indonesia views the forum as an important platform to advance its mandate of mobilizing long-term capital, building strategic global partnerships, and expanding investment capacity to support Indonesia's economic transformation. By bringing together global investors, sovereign institutions, policymakers and industry leaders, NAF 2026 enables Danantara Indonesia to connect international capital and expertise with investment opportunities in Indonesia's priority sectors, while strengthening Indonesia's position as a trusted long-term investment partner in the region.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By New Asia Forum

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
New Asia Forum Global Investment Firms Bali

Related Contents

Green SM launches electric taxi service in Bali

Green SM launches electric taxi service in Bali

Bali to use “water taxi” to address traffic congestion

Bali to use “water taxi” to address traffic congestion

Which island rivals the beauty of the Maldives but costs less than Phuket and Bali?

Which island rivals the beauty of the Maldives but costs less than Phuket and Bali?

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali celebrates 10 years anniversary

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali celebrates 10 years anniversary

Indonesia tightens management of foreign tourists to Bali

Indonesia tightens management of foreign tourists to Bali

Indonesia to build light rail transit on Bali

Indonesia to build light rail transit on Bali

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

HKQAA Hosts International Green and Sustainable Finance Forum 2026

HKQAA Hosts International Green and Sustainable Finance Forum 2026

Bridge Data Centres Names Drew Chen as Co-Chief Executive

Bridge Data Centres Names Drew Chen as Co-Chief Executive

Three ONYX Hospitality Restaurants Win TOP25 Thailand Dining Awards

Three ONYX Hospitality Restaurants Win TOP25 Thailand Dining Awards

Global University Presidents Issue Consensus Declaration on Artificial Intelligence

Global University Presidents Issue Consensus Declaration on Artificial Intelligence

Greater Bay Area Science Forum Concludes Across Three Regions

Greater Bay Area Science Forum Concludes Across Three Regions

Jungheinrich Launches Direct Sales Operations Company in South Korea

Jungheinrich Launches Direct Sales Operations Company in South Korea

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

HKQAA Hosts International Green and Sustainable Finance Forum 2026

HKQAA Hosts International Green and Sustainable Finance Forum 2026

Bridge Data Centres Names Drew Chen as Co-Chief Executive

Bridge Data Centres Names Drew Chen as Co-Chief Executive

Three ONYX Hospitality Restaurants Win TOP25 Thailand Dining Awards

Three ONYX Hospitality Restaurants Win TOP25 Thailand Dining Awards

Global University Presidents Issue Consensus Declaration on Artificial Intelligence

Global University Presidents Issue Consensus Declaration on Artificial Intelligence

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020