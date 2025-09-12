Corporate

KPLASS Far-Infrared Cough Patch Wins Osaka Expo 2025 Innovation Award

September 12, 2025 | 14:50
(0) user say
Clinically proven to cut night-time cough 65%, the Singapore-made wearable beat 400 entries-Amazon pre-orders open with same-day ASEAN shipping.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2025 - KPLASS, a manufacturer and brand of Far Infrared Technology patches, has received several awards at the Osaka World Expo 2025 namely the “Special Honour Product”, “Innovative Product Award”, “Distinguished Manufacturer Award” and “Outstanding Contribution Award”. Its Far Infrared Cough Relief Patch is available to consumers across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, and other markets. This recognition marks a notable milestone as KPLASS continues to expand in the region.

The KPLASS Far Infrared Cough Relief Patch uses Far Infrared Technology combined with targeted acupoint stimulation. Unlike conventional heat pads that provide surface warmth, Far Infrared rays penetrate deeper layers of the skin and help in blood circulation and other bodily functions. When applied to acupoints such as TianTu and DanZhong, the patch is activated to emit gentle heat through the acupoints that could improve blood flow, reduce inflammation and provide relief from cough symptoms through a non-invasive method.

“This recognition at the Osaka World Expo highlights our ongoing efforts in health and wellness innovation. By combining Far Infrared Technology with acupoint therapy, we aim to offer patches that are safe and effective for a wide range of users. We continue to focus on broadening access across Asia Pacific.” said Michael Hu, Founder and CEO of KPLASS Singapore.

The KPLASS range includes the Far Infrared Adult Cough Relief Patch, as well as a Far Infrared Child Cough Relief Patch intended for children aged 3 months to 6 years. Additional products in the range target pain relief, joint pain relief, and menstrual relief. These patches are designed to complement the body’s natural processes and provide non-invasive support.

KPLASS’s regional presence is growing in response to increased consumer interest in natural and technology-assisted health products, particularly in Malaysia. Plans are currently underway to introduce the Child Cough Relief Patch to the Malaysian market, complementing the existing adult range already available nationwide. In Singapore, KPLASS was named “Best Selling Cough Patch” by Watsons in 2022, 2024, and 2025, while the Child Cough Relief Patch continues to gain traction.

KPLASS relief patches are available in Malaysia at Watsons, Guardian, Alpro, AA Pharmacy, Multicare, Healthlane, Pillbox stores and other pharmacies nationwide. For more information, please visit www.kplass.sg, or follow KPLASS on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.

http://www.kplass.sg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By KPLASS

TagTag:
KPLASS Wins Osaka Expo 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

