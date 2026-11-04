Vingroup Partners With Legends Global to Operate Trong Dong Stadium

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2026 - Vingroup -Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, and Legends Global, the premier partner to the world's greatest live events, venues and brands, have announced a strategic partnership for the management and operation of VinFast – Trong Dong Stadium. The agreement marks a significant milestone ahead of the landmark venue's scheduled opening on July 31, 2027.

Scheduled for opening on July 31, 2027, VinFast – Trong Dong Stadium is set to become the world's largest stadium by seating capacity. Photo: Vingroup

Under the agreement, Vingroup and Legends Global will work together to establish VinFast – Trong Dong Stadium as a premier global destination for world-class sporting, cultural, and entertainment events. In addition to helping attract major international events to the stadium, Legends Global will collaborate with Vingroup to oversee venue and facility management, vendor coordination, and on-site service operations, ensuring that every aspect meets the highest international standards of professionalism and excellence.Drawing on its extensive experience managing more than 450 venues worldwide, hosting over 20,000 major events, and welcoming more than 165 million guests annually, Legends Global will also play a key role in developing the expertise and capabilities of Vingroup's venue management professionals in Vietnam.Commenting on the strategic partnership, Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said: "VinFast - Trong Dong Stadium is far more than a sporting venue. With its world-leading scale, contemporary architecture inspired by Vietnamese cultural heritage, automated retractable roof, and playing surface designed to meet FIFA standards, we envision working alongside Legends Global to transform the stadium into a global gathering place for the finest sporting, cultural, and entertainment events."Dan Levy, CEO of Legends Global, commented: "VinFast – Trong Dong Stadium is an extraordinary project for Vietnam, one that will help position Hanoi at the forefront of the global live events industry. Legends Global is honored to partner with Vingroup on this landmark development. We look forward to sharing our expertise in venue and event management to help bring Vingroup's ambition and vision for the world's largest stadium to life."Peter Loxton, Chief Operating Officer for Asia Pacific and the Middle East at Legends Global, affirmed: "We are confident that, from the very first major event, the experience for fans, athletes, performers, event organizers, and partners will match the extraordinary scale of the stadium itself. Our long-term exclusive partnership with Vingroup allows Legends Global to combine global expertise with local talent to strengthen Vietnam's venue management capabilities."VinFast – Trong Dong Stadium features a distinctive, one-of-a-kind design befitting the world's most iconic destination landmarks. Inspired by the Dong Son bronze drum and the legendary Lac bird, enduring symbols of Vietnam's thousand-year cultural heritage, its architecture blends traditional imagery with a bold, contemporary aesthetic that conveys strength and national pride. The stadium is also set to establish new benchmarks in scale and technological sophistication, with a planned capacity of 135,000 seats, the largest in the world, alongside integrated real-time security management and crowd-flow monitoring systems designed to support safe, efficient, and sustainable operations.Surrounding the stadium is an extensive ecosystem of training grounds and large-scale sports facilities within the Hung Vuong International Sports Complex. The development will also feature a comprehensive range of amenities, including hotels, shopping centers, hospitals, parks, cultural and culinary villages, and theaters, offering a comfortable and convenient experience for athletes and fans from Vietnam and around the world.Through the strategic partnership between Vingroup and Legends Global, VinFast –Trong Dong Stadium and the wider Hung Vuong International Sports Complex are expected to emerge as a new international destination on the global map of premier sporting and entertainment events. The development is anticipated to attract international visitors, stimulate the sports economy, and elevate Hanoi's profile on the world stage.The partnership also lays the foundation for a long-term collaboration between the two organizations, with Legends Global providing exclusive stadium, arena, and live event services to Vingroup in Vietnam. Paul Sergeant OBE, a seasoned venue industry veteran and stadium expert at Legends Global, has already arrived in Hanoi to personally oversee technical preparations and pre-opening activities. Meanwhile, recruitment for the stadium's operations team is actively underway, establishing the groundwork for the venue to commence operations in accordance with international standards./.

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